Black Shoe Diary: I went to the Big Ten Wrestling Tourney and Had Fun

This has been a wild season. Wild for Penn State wrestlers on the mat, for Penn State fans in the stands and on the internet, and for BSDWrestle writers in all those places. I’ve been participating in this space for about 15 years now, and the community has grown in so many ways. It’s a pretty unique place in the Wrestling Community, in that our readers don’t pay any money to read or comment, our authors don’t receive any money to write or photograph, Vox presumably collects enough money from advertising that they let us all use their software and webspace for free, and, collectively (with all the other PSU sports authors and commenters), we’ve all created a reputable enough community, with sufficient pageviews, that many sports’ organizing bodies have recognized our work in the form of granting press credentials to sporting events.

It’s really quite wild.

In that spirit, I’m going to try something a little different for this deeper dive post-postview (thanks again for all your feedback). I’m going to lean into the diary part of Black Shoe Diaries. With our volunteer team scattered with real-life responsibilities, I was the only member available to work from the arena. So please excuse my amateur phone-cam photos and videos. Scott Pilutik will be back on the job with me in Kansas City next week, thankfully.

This was only my second ever Big Ten Wrestling Tourney. The first was 2018 at Michigan State, when the boys from the Bloodround podcast lost a bet to the boys from The Inside Trip podcast over that year’s Michigan-Ohio State dual and had to wear Ohio State singlets to the arena for a session.

But I’ve been going to Nationals, on and off, for nigh on ten years now. I went to 2014 Oklahoma City as a fan, and wrote about it afterwards. 2015 St. Louis was the first time I’d ever leveraged a press pass for access I barely had any idea what to do with. Back at home afterward, though, I did know what to do: build spreadsheets and use them, so I did.

In 2016, I went to Madison Square Garden and teamed up well with Cari & Bscaff, for a work-play balance that was peaceful and fun. I stayed home to watch 2017 St. Louis on-screen, and in 2018 I went to Cleveland with my Ohio State friends, in a strictly fan capacity, while Clay worked the event with a BSD press pass. Man, was that one fun!

But I found in press pass work trips to Pittsburgh in 2019 and Detroit in 2022 that I struggled to enjoy myself. I didn’t prepare my articles well enough, got stuck with some crippling writer’s block (spreadsheet block?) after some sessions, while my friends were out having fun in the cities. When I was prepared enough, I was proud of my work in the press conferences (I do love to ask questions), and I adored watching the great PSU wrestlers and coaches in the tunnels preparing for their Finals matches, but I really struggled with work-life balance.

When I’m volunteering, taking time off from my feed-my-family job (I’m a consultant; when I don’t work, I don’t get paid), and shelling out for airplane and hotel tickets, this just will not stand. The solution? Better planning, of course. Get back to my Boy Scout principles.

So for this tourney, I prewrote all the session recaps and collaborated with Nat & Brian to get them up and out quickly. It largely worked, with a lone goal-line fumble at the end. But with those all better organized, I could better structure my session viewing plans.

I’ve got a couple friends who have watched my wrestling fandom for years and who are big fans of other sports. As many of you know from your own experiences, fandom can be contagious. At least with the right attitude. When I lived in Australia in the early 90s, I had great times at men’s field hockey and cricket events I had only seen on TV. So when my buddies asked when any of these tournaments come around to our area, they got excited when I told them about B1Gs in College Park, MD, and, especially, about Nationals in Philly next year.

I’m running out of time for this part of this post, but I have to say how much I enjoyed watching and cheering with relative newbies to the sport. My buddy Dean is a minor league baseball fan who doesn’t own a cell phone and who likes to score his own results, on paper. My man was stressed in Session I, trying to follow the action on 4 mats, all while learning—and trying to score on paper, the varieties of team scores.

My other favorite fan part of this weekend was during Saturday intermission. It was so good to catch up with BSDWrestle’s TexasRef, ViennaLion, Apathetec, Bman, PSUDirtguy and all their friends and family. It’s an extremely cool part of modern life that relative strangers can get together and introduce via blog screenname, then socialize and talk our favorite sport. Big thanks to all of you—I had so. much. fun!

Individual Results

Let’s take a look at the box score breakouts and a couple pics of each wrestler from this past weekend.

125: #6 Braeden Davis: Champion

Braeden Davis wrestled extremely tough this weekend. He walked the floor and the tunnels tough. He hit his interviews tough. And he stood atop the podium tough.

I’m dropping the baby-face moniker and comments.

Braeden Davis is a Tough Guy.

The Big Ten Network did manage to get him to smile:

133: #5 Aaron Nagao

Nagao is still struggling with the wily Ragusin, but otherwise controlled all his bouts, and got stronger as the tourney went on. Including a pin in his 3rd-place match.

Earlier, during the consi semis, I caught Coach Cael abandoning his often stoic demeanor in the coaches corner, and leaning and twisting like fans and parents do at times. He’s just like us!

141: #1 Beau Bartlett

Jesse Mendez has been tight with the top guys all season, and finally got the winning takedown against Bartlett late in the third period. When Beau has gotten a first-period takedown this season, he’s been unstoppable. Hopefully, he can find some mental way to return to that in Kansas City.

149: #4 Tyler Kasak

Kasak followed Nagao’s lead and earned more bonus points in the placement matches. If either fails to reach the semifinals at Nationals, they’ll both be dangerous matchups in the consis.

Finishing this high on the Big Ten podium as a true freshman bodes well for a stellar career for Tyler Kasak, and I’m so curious to see what seed he receives at tonight’s selection show.

157. #1 Levi Haines

Levi Haines continued his physical and patient approach, and again ground his opponents down for victory. This is his second stint atop the B1G podium in his young, two-year career.

165. #2 Mitchell Mesenbrink

Hoo boy, this kid is fun to watch. And fun on the mic! And fun to watch celebrate, and to watch be a teammate. If you took the last 15 years of Cael Sanderson coach-speak and bottled it up, it might look and act just like Mesenbrink.

For multiple minutes during the final versus Hamiti, who looked to me at matside like he was 4 inches taller, it felt like Hamiti’s length and style might just have to be overcome another day in the future. But Mesenbrink’s now-famous pace and gas tank proved otherwise.

The crowd loved it, and so did I.

Is this the first of many Big Ten Titles for the redshirt freshman? Also, my 4-inch difference guess looks validated by this podium picture:

184. #1 Carter Starocci

Despite not wrestling, Starocci’s Big Ten Tourney was a bit dramatic. He had talked himself into believing he would be allowed to wrestle and when he learned that Cael would not let him, he toed the line for his two required injury defaults, then left the arena and team and went home. Late on Saturday night, he tweeted: “Looking forward to a new chapter. Thank you Penn State forever.”

But a day later, after the team had also returned home and presumably after he’d talked to Sanderson, he posted again: “Big ten title is cool but NCAA title is cooler. Next chapter: Kansas City.”

Then today, he was made available to the media scrum, and offered these fun words: “I don’t care what they seed me at, don’t even have me seeded, just have me wrestle every single kid in the bracket one by one and I’ll take ’em all out inside three days. That’s the same plan. I think it’s more enjoyable this way.”

Man, let’s get this dude to KC and onto the mats!

One more piece of takery ... kicked off by Nebraska Coach Mark Manning’s absurd and nastily accusatory tweets, Wrestling Internet quickly adopted the use of the word “gamesmanship” to describe Penn State’s handling of Starocci’s injury.

I think this sucks.

Following the existing rules to allow one’s wrestler time to improve their health can’t possibly exist in the same universe as, say, Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser creating a Last Chance Tournament and having his wrestlers compete against their own team’s backups. It’s not at all similar to Arizona State coach Zeke Jones collaborating with Lehigh coach Pat Santoro to allow predetermined injury defaults, so that Lehigh could accumulate extra countable results to provide advantage in postseason qualification calculations. In researching for this post today, I was reminded of answers provided by both Coach Jones & Coach Sanderson back in 2022, which should serve as some perspective today:

Q. This question is for Coach Jones. In the Lehigh dual this year, there were two extra matches in which the ASU wrestler injury-defaulted after one second. Could you tell us how that conversation with the Lehigh coaches went to arrive at that?

ZEKE JONES: I can’t answer that, but what I can tell you is they’re coming to the end of the year, and there’s X amount of matches to meet the criteria for an allocation spot in the conference meets, and I think it was already answered down at the end of the table. I think the coaches are trying to do the best thing for their athletes. They’re trying to insure that they’re qualified, and they get to the NCAA tournament, and they’re in those spots. It wasn’t an advantage to us. The advantage was to Lehigh. I just think that until we, like they said, do something with the qualification system, you’re going to see that happen. I wouldn’t blame any coach to do what’s best for their athlete to try to get to the NCAA tournament, so, I mean, I think that’s kind of the fast answer.

Whew.

It’s a delicate subject, isn’t it?

For what it’s worth, I also asked Cael Sanderson a version of the same question, in the 2/28/22 Media Availability after the Penn State - Rider Dual:

Jp: Towards the end of the season, we saw a few instances of extra matches, in which two opposing coaches agreed to an extra bout but also agreed for one wrestler to injury default out in that bout. In arranging the extra match between Berge and McComas, how did your conversations with the Rider coach go? And would you ever agree for a pre arranged injury default in a situation where you need more bouts for your wrestler? Coach Sanderson: Well, we we asked if there were any. We were trying to get two matches for Brady in that dual meet and if we couldn’t have gotten them we would have sent him probably on the road to the tournament. But yeah, I mean I can’t answer that. I can’t see that happening or you know, a coach probably even agreeing to that. But you know, we put rules in place. There’s always loopholes, you know, and so some of the rules ... there’s always questions, there’s always ways around things. I know people are offended or upset by that happening. And maybe rightfully so, but that’s not something that I have really put a lot of thought into. It wasn’t really a consideration or an option for us— it wasn’t going to happen. But I’m not in a position to tell somebody what they’re doing. If you put the rules in place, you just need to know people are gonna find a way around them, you know, so it is what it is.

Bolds are my today-edits.

If this Conference Tourney injury default situation inspires changes to future rulesets, great. But consider this:

Penn State’s use of these injury rules is extremely low on “gamesmanship’s” shady scale. Manning and any other coach in the country would do exactly this, on behalf of their wrestler. As Coach Jones asserts.

If the rules were different this year, Penn State has options. From the sound of it, Starocci would have gone forth and wrestled, and Nebraska’s lone non-qualifier would have had an even tougher climb. Additionally, if the 3x Champ were injured enough that he could not wrestle at all at B1Gs, Terrell Barraclough would have been a terrible replacement matchup for many B1G opponents. In short, Penn State is gonna be fine whatever the rules are. Which leads me to...

Future rules changes should be made with an eye toward the smaller schools, which it seems these current at-large rules were designed to help, when they replaced the old historical criteria qualifications circa 2010. If the leaders of the sport begin attempting legislation changes around this topic, I hope they consider the danger of shrinking the sport.

184. #3 Bernie Truax

Bernie looked great in reversing the loss against Pinto in the semis, and came thisssss close to the winning takedown in the finals, before getting horsed.

He also looked great on his first Big Ten podium!

197. #1 Aaron Brooks

Brooks scored the most team points of anyone in the tournament and looks poised to win a bunch of matches by bonus points in Kansas City.

285. #1 Greg Kerkvliet

Feldman looked faster than all the rest, but Greg still stymied him. On to Kansas City!

Team Race

History

I ran out of time to dig as deep into the Big Ten Tourney record books as I’d like, but here are Iowa’s top-10 scores since Dan Gable started coaching in 1977.

Gold = Gable at Iowa years. Blue = Sanderson at Penn State years.

And here are Penn State’s top-10 highest scores:

It looks like the Record Book is becoming Penn State’s next biggest opponent, and there’s still quite a way to go to catch some of those (PSU-absent) Gable teams.

Up Next

Wednesday night at 8p is the NCAA selection show, in which seeds will be announced. Brackets will be released afterward.

How to watch: https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/wrestling/d1/2024-ncaa-wrestling-championships-schedule-how-watch-selection-show

