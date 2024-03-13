 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YAY HOOPS: Penn State Vs Michigan Open Thread

All hail the bus!

By misdreavus79
Flaming Bus Jumping over a line of motorcycles.

Penn State (15-16, 9-11 Big Ten) vs Michigan (8-23, 3-17 Big Ten)

Penn State looks to get over the .500 hump in the Big Ten Tournament, as they face a Michigan squad that has had a disaster of a season. The Wolverines, who have played the bulk of their late season road games without Dug McDaniel, may be ready to call it quits on the year. They are still talented, so the Nittany Lions cannot take them for granted.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Tip-off: Approx. 8:30 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Radio: Penn State LionVision

NET Ranking: 131

Kenpom Ranking: 126

Betting Lines

  • Against the Spread (ATS): PSU -7.5
  • Over/Under (O/U): 148.5

