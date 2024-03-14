Wrestling Media Availability: Cael Sanderson, Aaron Nagao, Aaron Brooks, & Carter Starocci

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Yesterday afternoon, Cael Sanderson, Aaron Nagao, Aaron Brooks, & Carter Starocci met with the media ahead of next weekend’s NCAA Tournament in Kansas City, MO.



Cael spoke on the team’s B1G tourney performance, Carter Starocci’s injury defaults, and the pressures of competing for a 4th individual title. Aaron Nagao reflected on his 3rd place match and spoke to mindset heading into the tourney that counts. Brooks spoke on the levels of motivation you find when focused on external vs. internal mindsets, and Carter said a lot of Carter things, and reflected on the impact his coach has had on his career.