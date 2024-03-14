Penn State Vs Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Second Round Preview

Penn State took Michigan’s best shot on Wednesday, and came out victorious with a steady second half. The Lions get another night to extend their season, and another chance to finish no worse than .500 on the year. The next challenge is an Indiana team the Lions have already beaten twice on the season.

The good news for Indiana is that their point guard, Xavier Johnson, is back on the lineup. Penn State won the first two matchups without him, and now they’ll need to account a steadying presence opposite Ace Baldwin.

Scouting the Opposition

We know what we need to know about everyone on the Hoosiers’ roster by this point. Only difference, however, is everyone has been playing a lot better, to the tune of a four-game winning streak. The streak, of course, coincides with the return of Johnson. The Hoosiers are finally playing like the team picked to finish in the top half of the Big Ten, so the Lions will need to make sure they make life uncomfortable for everyone from the get-go.

Whether a coincidence or not, Johnson’s return has paired nicely with Kel’el Ware and Mackenzie Mgbako playing out of their minds, with Malik Reneau not far behind. The formula to win is already there, but the intensity might have ratcheted up just a little.

What to Watch For

Not so tired yet - Tired legs shouldn’t be a concern in game two. On the other hand, familiarity might be a benefit for the Lions. Both games were a brick fest on Wednesday, and having a game under your belt might make offensive flow a little easier for the Lions.

Big presence - Demetrius Lilley saw some run against Michigan, finally being cleared to play after his back issues. With Indiana’s bigs playing much better than the previous two matchups, Penn State will need all the help it can get.

Bigger basket - Zach Hicks torched the nets on Wednesday. Can someone else pick up the scoring from beyond the arc and make this a laugher again?

Prediction

It’s hard to beat a team three times. Penn State, however, has done it to a couple of teams already in recent memory. Penn State 79, Indiana 77