YAY HOOPS: Penn State Vs Indiana Open Thread

Penn State (16-16, 9-11 Big Ten) vs Indiana (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

Penn State still looks to get over the .500 hump in the Big Ten Tournament, as they face a Indiana squad they’ve already beaten twice this season. The difference will be Xavier Johnson, who has been available for the Hoosiers’ past four victories. Can that be the difference between the two blowouts during the regular season and a potential victory for the hoosiers? Will it matter?

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Tip-off: Approx. 9:00 PM ET

TV: B1G Network

Radio: Penn State LionVision

NET Ranking: 96

Kenpom Ranking: 86

Betting Lines