Winter/Spring Sports Update: Lacrosse Wins Big

Men’s Lacrosse

The lacrosse team earned its fourth straight win, downing No. 8 Cornell 20-9 last Saturday. Matt Traynor scored seven goals on his way to Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Teammates Sam Sweeney (Defensive Player of the Week) and Jack Fracyon (Specialist of the Week) also won Big Ten weekly awards for their efforts against the Big Red.

Upcoming Game: Saturday vs. Marquette (2pm)

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team fell 1-0 to St. Lawrence in the first round of the NCAA tournament last night. Goaltender Katie DeSa did all she could, recording a career-high 43 saves, but the Nittany Lions could not find the back of the net. Despite the loss, it was another great season for Jeff Kampersal’s squad.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team dropped a five-set heartbreaker to UCLA at Rec Hall following its California road trip. John Kerr had 19 kills and two of Penn State’s nine aces to lead the way for the Nittany Lions, but the team fell short in the final set. After a long week off, Penn State returns to the court this weekend for a home and home with St. Francis.

Upcoming Games: Saturday at St. Francis (5pm), Sunday vs. St. Francis (3pm)

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Lions will await their bubble fate on Sunday following last Friday’s blowout loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Leilani Kapinus led Penn State with 19 points, and the defense mostly held Caitlin Clark in check, but Iowa outmatched Penn State on the glass and made 19 more free throws.

Penn State will find out whether or not it will be in the NCAA Tournament when the Selection Show airs Sunday at 7pm. Most projections, most notably ESPN, have the Nittany Lions as one of the first teams out, but no one will know for sure until the bracket is revealed.