5 Questions for Penn State Football Heading Into Spring

Will the wide receiver room be improved in 2024?

They should, be I won’t hold it against you if you have little faith after seeing no progress (and arguably regression) throughout the 2023 from this group.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith is back and has proven he can put together big games. But he was asked to do too much in 2023, and defenses were able to focus too much on him, leading to a noticeable decline in production towards the end of the season. Julian Flemming is in blue and white after four years in Columbus. He brings with him a reputation for his strong work ethic and leadership abilities. While he never broke out as a downfield threat, he is sure-handed and knows how to get open — something that should come in handy with Drew Allar’s skill set. Tre Wallace has shown he can be a valuable asset, but has had trouble staying on the field.

There are also players with talent who need to find consistency, like Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders.

There are reasons for optimism, but too many “ifs” to answer as anything but a big, fat maybe.

Can the defense continue to play at an elite level post-Manny Diaz?

Maybe that’s an unreasonable expectation considering just how great the defense was under Diaz the last two seasons. They regularly shut down an offense and remove any hope of them moving the ball that I would stare at the box score in disbelief after nearly every performance. However, the standard has been set and new defensive coordinator Tom Allen will not be shy about his desire to maintain one of the nation’s top defenses moving forward.

The big question mark will be at cornerback, as Penn State must replace its top three players from a year ago. They are also losing two hugely talented defensive ends who should be standouts in the NFL before too long. But there is plenty of talent returning, especially at safety, linebacker and defensive tackle with some key players waiting in the wings. They may not match the standard from a year ago, but expectations for the defense should be very high once again.

Can Drew Allar take a leap in 2024?

There are so many ways to look at Allar’s first year as QB1. Throwing 25 touchdowns to just two inteceptions suggests he’s one of the nation’s elite quarterbacks. His average of 202 passing yards and lack of downfield plays suggest otherwise.

There’s no doubt that new offensive coordinator’s Andy Kotelnicki’s most important job will be getting Allar more comfortable with the offense. Part of this will hinge on improved play by the receivers. All too often, and especially against the best teams on the schedule, Allar’s options were limited to forcing something into coverage or just throwing the ball away.

He has the tools to be the best quarterback in the Big Ten this year and a very high draft pick, and has proven to do many things well. Now he will need to take that big step of creating more big plays with his arm and playing at a high level against the top defenses on the schedule.

What should we expect from Abdul Carter at defensive end?

We got to know Carter as the freakishly athletic, hard-hitting playmaker at outside linebacker the last two seasons. Now he’ll be a full-time edge rusher in his third, and potentially last, season in Happy Valley. Carter should be starting opposite Dani Dennis-Sutton to create perhaps the Big Ten’s most dangerous tandem at defensive end.

While Carter will be missed at linebacker, I’ll trust the coaches that he is capable of making the switch to become a difference-maker on the edge, as well as players like Keon Wylie and Kaveion Keys ready to play at a high level at linebacker to allow Carter to make the switch.

Who will be the most difficult player to replace?

Let’s go with one on offense and defense.

Olu Fashanu was everything you could want in a left tackle, and did not allow a single sack in his entire Penn State career. That’s wildly impressive when you consider how many current and future NFL players he faced against. While there is healthy competition between a number of capable tackles who will be taking his place, replacing that type of guarenteed protection will be far from simple.

I nearly went with Chop Robinson on defense as teams were forced to game-plan against him, but the defensive end room should still be a fearsome unit despite losing two standouts from a year ago. I’ll go with cornerback Johnny Dixon for the same reason I went with Fashanu — you didn’t have to worry about much with him on the field. He was a shut down corner with remarkable coverage and ball-tracking skills. Quarterbacks couldn’t get a good look at his man, and if they tried throwing his way there was a strong chance Dixon would be the one to get the ball in his hands. He was also an extremely physical presence who excelled against the run and was extremely effective in blitz packages, finishing with 7.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

Penn State has potential at the cornerback spot as they attempt to replace their top three players from 2023. That potential will need to quickly produce for the defense to remain at such a high level this fall.