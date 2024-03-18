Penn State Spring Position Preview: Defensive End

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game.

Up first, a position group that loses two First-Team All-Big Ten performers, but gains a new star and brings back several players who seem ready to break through with a bigger role.

DEFENSIVE END

The Starters

Dani Dennis-Sutton (Jr.)



Abdul Carter (Jr.)

Dennis-Sutton would have been a full-time starter anywhere in the nation outside of Penn State in 2023. However, the former five-star prospect saw plenty of action, including two starts when Chop Robinson was sidelined with an injury in the middle of the season. He showed what he could do in one of those games, as he finished with six tackles against Indiana and the biggest play of his career thus far — a crucial strip-sack in the final moments that rolled out of the end zone for a safety to seal the game and avoid a near-upset. Dennis-Sutton should reasonably double his sack total of 3.5 from a year ago, as the defense will look to him to come up with big plays when needed, much like we saw from him against Indiana.

It’s safe to pencil in Carter as the starter opposite Dennis-Sutton. You just don’t move a star all-conference linebacker to have him spend extended time on the sidelines. Carter will need to adjust to the new techniques of the position change, but his abilities as a pass rusher are apparent. He has the speed, power and insticts to be a handful for even the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten. The main question will be how far into the season will it take for Carter to feel at home in his new position. If it’s by the end of Septmber, Carter could be a first-team All-Big Ten selection in consecutive seasons at two different poitions.

Key Reserves

Amin Zanover (Sr.)

Zuriah Fisher (R-Sr.)

Jameial Lyons (So.)

Smith Vilbert (R-Sr.+)

You can count on Vanover and Fisher to be regulars on the field as part of the two-man rotation. Both have proven to be well-balanced players who can get to the quarterback as well as defending the run. Vanover especially brings more heat than his 1.5 sacks suggest, as that number should climb in 2024. Fisher had a solid bounce-back season after missing most of 2022 with an injury, and should develop into more of a playmaker with increased snaps this fall.

Lyons was one of the more pleasant surprises of 2023 in term of development, turning heads with his explosiveness off the edge in practice that led to some playing time as a true freshman. At 6-5, 242 lbs., he has the size and physiciality to devlop into an elite defeisive end if he continues to progress in year two. Lyons is one of the more intriguing players on the team this spring, as another big offseason could see him propel up the depth chart.

Vilbert is the enigma of the group. He’s battled injuries and other issue that have kept him off the field. The sixth-year player has only played in one game since 2022 and has just one career start under his belt. That one start, however, was a three-sack performance against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, setting a program record in the process. He could be the player who had just that one shining moment, or he could finally put everything together and see his dreams of making it to the NFL come true by this time next year. Only time will tell.

In The Mix

Jordan Mayer (R-Fr.)

Mason Robinson (R-Fr.)

Joseph Mupoyi (R-Fr.)

Jaylen Harvey (Fr.)

This group isn’t likely to see much action in 2024, but things could always change with injuries or anyone proves they are too good to keep off the field. Mayer joins via the transfer portal from Wisconsin, returning to his home state after just one season in Madison where he did not see playing time as a true freshman. Mupoyi has been busy bulking up since entering the program at just over 200 lbs. Robinson, a former Northwestern commit with a long offer sheet that included Georgia, enters his second season and seeks his first snaps. Harvey, who was high on Ohio State’s wish list, will begin his career at defenive end, but could eventually move to defensive tackle as he enters the program already at 266 lbs.