MMQB - Which New B1G Team’s Stadium Would You Most Like to Visit?

This fall, four new teams will be joining the Big Ten: the UCLA Bruins, the USC Trojans, the Oregon Ducks, and the Washington Huskies. While these new teams will take time to assimilate into the Big Ten - and honestly, they may never fully accomplish this, after all there are many that still view Penn State as an outsider despite being contiguous, let alone on the other side of the country - they are immediately being added to everyone’s schedules.

Just this fall, Penn State will travel to play at USC, and will eventually visit all of the new teams.

With that in mind, MMQB asks - which new B1G team’s stadium would you most like to visit?

For many of you, there’s been a long-standing lifelong goal of visiting every B1G stadium, so this just adds four more locations. For others, who can only make it to a game here or there, this may require a bit more consideration. Pageantry, traditions, quality of the team, location all play a part in this sort of decision.

While the Coliseum (USC) has a ton of tradition, and the Rose Bowl (UCLA) has, well, the Rose Bowl, I’ve heard that neither are really located in the best areas. Autzen Stadium (Oregon) has a quality team and a passionate fan base, but travel to get there can be a bit arduous (says the Penn State fan, unironically).

For me, I’d most like to visit Husky Stadium (Washington). Coming off a national championship game appearance, the team is (or at least very recently has been) good. Located right in Seattle, travel is a breeze (Seattle traffic notwithstanding). And situated right on Union Bay, next to Lake Washington, with the Cascade Mountains in the distance, the surrounding area is beautiful.

So yeah, if I had to pick just one new location to visit, it’d be Husky Stadium. But what about you? Where would you most like to visit?