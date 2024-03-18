Penn State Basketball Players Favour Aire and Bragi Gudmundsson Enter Transfer Portal

With the college basketball transfer portal window officially opening today, it was expected that there would be a mass exodus of players from all across Division I. In some instances, players who have been lighting it up for smaller programs enter the portal to seek a shot on a bigger stage. In other instances, players who aren’t seeing much playing time at larger programs, seek a step or two down in level of competition, where they might fare better. With the news that both redshirt freshman forward Favour Aire and freshman guard Bragi Gudmundsson have entered the portal, it appears that such is the latter case.

Aire previously had transferred from Miami (FL) and spent the early part of the season coming back from a hand injury suffered during the pre-season. He did eventually see action in 12 games, providing a few minutes off the bench for Qudus Wahab to catch his breath, and averaged 0.6 points, one rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game. He saw the most action against Michigan State on Valentine’s Day, logging two points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

Gudmundsson was a late, and also the only addition to the 2023 recruiting class, after Carey Booth, Logan Imes, and Braeden Shrewsberry all got out of their original letters of intent and followed Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame. Originally from Iceland, not much was expected from him this past season, but it was one of those situations where Mike Rhoades simply needed to fill out one last scholarship spot on the roster after tirelessly building most of his team from the portal. If Bragi panned out to be a guy who could spell a few minutes off the bench, then great. If not, then worst-case scenario he would likely portal out at the end of the season. Bragi ended up playing only 12 minutes this season, contributing six points and two rebounds in total.

As you all know from last offseason, the portal taketh away, but it also very much giveth. Expect to see more portal coverage here on BSD as Rhoades and staff identify targets and perhaps another current player or two explores their options.