Player I’m Most Excited For This Spring: TE Tyler Warren

Now that Penn State’s spring practice has begun, the BSD staff sat down and discussed some players we are most excited to hear about and eventually see in action this spring. Read our previous stories on Julian Fleming, Tony Rojas, and Nicholas Singleton.

Coming out of Atlee High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia, Tyler Warren originally committed to Virginia Tech before signing with the good guys in July of 2019. He was a quarterback in high school, but given his 6’5’’ frame, and potential to put on serious weight, Warren was recruited to Penn State to play tight end. He entered Penn State in the same recruiting class as NFL hopeful Theo Johnson.

After playing in just two games during COVID, the versatile Warren saw action in 13 games in 2021, scoring two touchdowns in the Wildcat, and catching a short touchdown pass against Michigan. 2022 saw his role continue to expand, as he started three games, setting up the game-winning touchdown in the season opener against Purdue, and grabbing a 38-yard touchdown against Minnesota. Despite a handful of clutch plays, Warren’s playing time was split among the aforementioned Johnson, and future NFL tight end Brenton Strange.

Last season, Warren showed his true potential, even while splitting time with Johnson. He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten from the coaches, and Honorable Mention from the media, starting 12 of 13 games and recording 422 yards along with seven receiving touchdowns (Johnson also had seven receiving touchdowns, and Khalil Dinkins had two, giving Penn State the most touchdowns by a tight end in 2023).

While I am certainly excited to see Warren on the field in the fall, it is his leadership off the field that I am looking forward to hearing about in the spring. Warren has the ability to help younger players like Dinkins, Jerry Cross, Andrew Rappleyea (a certain BSD writer’s favorite), and newcomer Luke Reynolds grow in the weight room and on the playing field. We already know James Franklin believes he is a lead-by-example kind of player. Warren strikes me as a team-first guy (and the tight ends have needed to be) and he is also focused on his post-football life, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors for the last three years.

Here’s to the unquestioned leader of the tight end room this spring.