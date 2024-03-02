On the Rise: Theo Johnson & Daequan Hardy’s Exceptional Day Sparks NFL Combine Buzz

Day 2 of on-the-field workouts at the NFL Combine meant it was time for the defensive backs and tight ends to take the field. Penn State was well represented with Kalen King and Daequan Hardy taking part with the cornerbacks, and Theo Johnson working out with the tight ends.

Let’s start with Johnson, who stole the show in every single way imaginable. Amongst tight ends, Johnson finished:

2nd in the forty (4.57)

T-2nd in 10-yard split (1.55)

2nd in vertical (39.5 inches)

2nd in broad jump (10’5”)

1st in shuttle (4.19 seconds)

Theo Johnson putting down a 4.58 at 260 pounds

And he did all that while measuring in at 6-foot-6, 259 pounds, with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and the largest hands of all the tight ends. Simply put, Johnson is the thoroughbreds of all thoroughbreds.

Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.

Johnson’s moderate production in college will obviously hinder his draft position, but him coming to Indianapolis and somehow exceeding athletic expectations should help his stock. Coming into today, he was probably in the mid-round territory, more likely to go early Day 3 than late Day 2. Wouldn’t be surprised if he sneaks into the third round now.

At cornerback, Daequan Hardy showed out with some impressive leaping ability and speed. Hardy had a 42.5 inch vertical, which was tied for the highest among cornerbacks. In the forty, he went 4.38 officially, which had him tied for 4th with two other cornerbacks.

Hardy’s question marks remain the same — he’s small. Real small. He measured in at 5-foot-9, 179 pounds, and only sports a 5-foot-11 wingspan. But, at the very least, he showed out as a very good athlete, which should give him some hope of getting drafted in the later rounds.

As for Kalen King, it was, uh, not a great day. King ran the forty in 4.61 seconds, which was 30th of 31 cornerbacks that ran. His 10-yard split, vertical, and broad were better, but still leaves in the middle of the pack.

Penn State CB Kalen King's numbers from the NFL Combine:



40-yard dash: 4.61 (2nd to last among cornerbacks)

10-yard split: 1.54 (T-16th among CBs)

Vertical: 37” (T-15th among CBs)

Broad: 10’ 2” (20th among CBs) — Sam Woloson (@sam_woloson) March 1, 2024

Obviously, these workouts are not the be-all, end-all. But King’s junior film wasn’t fantastic, he doesn’t sport any elite physical features, and his athletic testing numbers put him towards the bottom of the group in Indianapolis. Just a tough, tough day for King whose draft stock is trending in the wrong direction.