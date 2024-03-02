Oh, Goodbye: Three-Star Safety Omari Gaines Decommits From Penn State

Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class got one recruit smaller as New Jersey three-star safety Omari Gaines announced his decommitment from the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Gaines picked up an offer from Penn State after his freshman season, and made his commitment to James Franklin & Co. in the spring of his sophomore season. He had oddly been absent from junior day visits during the winter, and was tweeting out offers from other schools — including FCS programs like Towson — over the last few weeks, both of which might have been a sign of the way things where heading between Gaines and Penn State.

With the loss of Gaines, Penn State moves back to 11 commits and now has no safeties committed in the 2025 class. Two of the top options though are Kainoa Winston and JaDon Blair. Winston is the cousin of current Penn State safety KJ Winston, while Blair already has his official visit to Happy Valley lined up for June 21.