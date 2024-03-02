Penn State 5, Ohio State 2: Finally, A Road Win

The men’s hockey team defeated Ohio State 5-2 on Friday night to earn its first road win since November 18. Penn State has defeated the Buckeyes three times in a single regular season for the first time since 2019-20.

First Period

Ohio State appeared to score first, but the goal was waved off after Danny Dzhaniyev took an elbow to the head. The Nittany Lions took advantage of the penalty to take a 1-0 lead on an easy tap-in goal for Jacques Bouquot. The Buckeyes answered with a shorthanded goal of their own, with Dalton Messina scoring off the rush. Tanner Palocsik gave the Lions the lead back for good after his point shot found a way through net-front traffic for a 2-1 lead. Dzhaniyev added on to Penn State’s lead with 2:51 left after an outstanding pass from Bouquot.

Second Period

Midway through the second, Penn State cashed in on 4-on-4 action with a goal from Tyler Paquette in the slot. Casey Aman scored his first career goal for Penn State five minutes later to give the Lions a commanding 5-1 lead entering the third period.

Third Period

The third was relatively quiet, though Ohio State did get some window dressing from Scooter Brickey’s power play goal with 29 seconds left.

What’s Next

The two teams will play again tonight at 5pm in the regular season finale. PSU is locked into the 6 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and will face No. 3 seed Minnesota next weekend.