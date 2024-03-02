Winter Sports Update: CHA Title Up For Grabs

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team, after sweeping the CHA semifinals last weekend against RIT, will play Mercyhurst for the CHA championship today at 2pm. Katie DeSa was outstanding last weekend, allowing just one goal and earning her third shutout of the season in Game 2.

With PSU ranking No. 15 in the Pairwise and Mercyhurst No. 16, this is almost certainly a play-in game for the NCAA tournament, where the winner is in and the loser is out. A second straight NCAA bid is on the line today for Penn State.

Upcoming Game: Today vs. Mercyhurst (2pm on Big Ten Plus)

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team stopped its six-game losing streak in a 93-88 road win over Purdue. While they managed to stop the bleeding, they are still projected on the wrong side of the NCAA bubble. Friday’s update has the Lions in the First Four Out. It seems likely that Penn State will need to win its regular season finale against Minnesota and win at least one game in the conference tournament to earn an at-large bid.

Upcoming Game: Sunday vs. Minnesota (1pm on Big Ten Plus)

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team fell to Long Beach State last night in a tough 3-1 decision. John Kerr did all he could with 18 kills and an ace. The Beach played terrific team defense throughout the match, holding the Lions to a meager .132 hitting percentage. Penn State will continue its California swing Tuesday night against CSU Northridge.

Upcoming Games: Tuesday at CSUN (9pm on ESPN+), Wednesday at USC (10pm), Friday at UCLA (7pm)

Men’s Lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team easily defeated Navy last weekend 13-3. Will Peden scored 4 goals and Matt Traynor added a hat trick of his own to lead the way. The road gets a little tougher for the Lions today, as they welcome No. 9 Yale to Panzer Stadium today.

Upcoming Game: Today vs. Yale (Noon on Big Ten Plus)

Women’s Lacrosse

The women’s lacrosse team fell to Drexel 10-8 on Wednesday. Meghan Murray recorded a hat trick for Penn State, but the team could not find enough stops in the closing minutes. The Lions will look to rebound today against Loyola.

Upcoming Game: Today at Loyola (Noon on ESPN+)

BONUS: Baseball

Baseball season is underway in Happy Valley under the direction of first-year coach Mike Gambino. So far the Nittany Lions are 5-2 with wins over Monmouth, Army, and Stanford. Matt Maloney (.467 batting average) and JT Marr (.455) have led the way for an offense that has recorded 58 runs in its first 7 games. Last night’s game at Davidson was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up Sunday.

Upcoming Games: Today (3pm) and Sunday (1pm AND 4pm) at Davidson, Tuesday at Virginia (Noon on ESPN+)

BONUS: Softball

The softball team is off to a blistering 11-1 start, including a 3-2 win over No. 16 Arkansas in Florida. Bridget Nemeth has been a great freshman surprise for Penn State. She is tied for the NCAA lead with 8 wins this season and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season on Monday. The Lions will be in Austin, Texas this weekend for the Longhorn Invitational.

Upcoming Games: Saturday vs. Hofstra (11am on LHN), Saturday vs. Tarleton (1:30pm on LHN), Sunday vs. Northwestern State (1:30pm on LHN), Sunday vs. Tarleton (4pm on LHN), Monday at Texas (6pm on LHN)