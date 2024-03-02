Penn State 70, Minnesota 75: Same Thing, Different Game

The Penn State Nittany Lions came into this game looking to stay alive in the single bye conversation. About 10 minutes into the first half, it looked that they had the spot all but locked up. Penn State started the game on fire, going 6-for-6 from beyond the arc, as Puff Johnson had the game of his life in a Nittany Lion uniform.

Before you could blink, the Lions were up 23 points, and things looked bleak for the Gophers. Minnesota, however, did exactly what they did on January 27. The Gophers, slowly but surely, cut into the deficit until there was no deficit. After starting scorching hot, the Lions went ice cold, and just like January, the large lead turned into a small deficit, that only kept growing as the game came to a close.

Player of the Game

Puff Johnson - 19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

This is by far the best game of Johnson’s season, as he went 4-for-5 from three, and was just about everywhere on the floor. Unfortunately for him, his efforts were not rewarded with a win.

Random Observations

Frustrating - It’s incredibly frustrating to see Penn State lose another game, in the exact same fashion they lost it the first time.

Height disadvantage - Without Demetrius Lilley today, Penn State had to rely on Leo O’Boyle for a lot longer than they probably wanted to at the 5. Both he and Qudus Wahab ended up fouling out.

Looks familiar - Funny, I should have used my son’s game this morning as an omen. They basically lost the same way.

Looking Ahead

Penn State hopes to close the regular season out on top as they host Maryland on Senior Day. Game is at 7:30 PM Eastern on the Big Ten Network.