Penn State Spring Position Preview: Defensive Tackles

The Starters

Let’s start with the “starters,” for lack of a better phrase, because I think this will end up being a bit of a misnomer. Right now it would appear that Dvon Ellies and Zane Durant are your starters when the Lions head to Morgantown, with the redshirt senior Ellies leading the way. At 302 pounds, Ellies is the thunder to Durant’s 288-pound lightning. Durant elbowed his way into the starting lineup in 2023 as a true sophomore, and figures to expand on his breakout year.

Key Reserves

Like I said, I think “starter” will end up being a misnomer, because the key reserves at DT will likely play a very similar amount of snaps as the top two guys. Hakeem Beamon, who feels like has been on campus for a lifetime, will likely back up Durant, while Coziah Izzard will be in the rotation with Ellies. Beamon especially has started in the past, and depending on how the spring and summer go, could end up being the guy against the Mountaineers. Regardless, both of these two will play, and a lot.

In the Mix

The defensive tackle room did get a bit of bad news when Jordan van den Berg transferred out of the program. It’s understandable, given the amount of senior players ahead of him, that he’d try to find more playing time elsewhere, but it does hurt the depth at the position.

With his departure, the only remaining true scholarship defensive tackle on the roster is Kaleb Artis, who will be a redshirt sophomore. Artis has already played a full season for the Blue and White, though his time was chiefly spent on special teams. Still, at 6-foot-4 and 317 libbies, Kaleb has the size to carve out some playing time when the top 4 need a break.