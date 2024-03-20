2024 Wrestling Nationals Hub

Helpful Resources
Bubbaland.net aka the “BubbaPage”
BSDWrestle’s play-by-play maestro Bubba has a ton of great stuff on his site; some features:
- It auto-refreshes every 30 seconds so you don’t have to
- It’s got a bunch of tabs at the bottom: be sure to navigate to them!
- Session Tabs (e.g. “Sat Morn”) include bout info like Round, Penn State wrestlers & their opponents with seeds—and mat assignments! Super helpful for viewers using BTN+ trying to find where to watch our guys. Pay attention to the legend at the top as well: BOLDED text on a wrestler’s name means a win in that bout/round clinches an NCAA Automatic Qualifier spot. RED text on a wrestler’s name means the loser of that bout is eliminated from an AQ spot (but could still be awarded an At-Large bid).
- Streaming Tab: has hyperlinks for days. For video to BTN regular TV via the foxsports app, to BTN+ ($: requires subscription) individual mat links and for audio links to Penn State’s fan-favorite Ironvoice, Jeff Byers.
- Data Tab: for new wrestling fans & diehards. One table shows the AQ spots for each weight, another shows the Bonus Points sent to the team score depending on how a wrestler wins their bout, and another shows the standard NCAA scoring for Placement Points. Here are a few tables, but there are more in there: take a look!
- Team (PSWC) Tab: an auto-refreshing copy of the Penn State Wrestling Club’s running team score table (see next section)
Penn State Wrestling Club Running Team Score Homepage
- Shows all 14 Big Ten teams
- Keeps a running update of their team scores after each bout
- Keeps a running Max Possible points column that dwindles with the completion of each bout—very useful for watching the clock until Penn State clinches
- Keeps a running count of the number of wrestlers in each Championship round and for all rounds in the Consolations bracket
- !!!Alert: new for this year’s Nationals!!! running team scores for each team, IF SEEDS HOLD. This seems pretty cool. Penn State starts out at 131.5.
- Below the table, the page has links to every weight’s Championship & Consolation brackets, which get updated throughout the day (although often not as quickly or cleanly as the Team Score table above them)
- In short, it’s super, super useful. View inside the BubbaPage or open in another browser window. However you roll, share your setup with us in the comments?
BSDWrestle Housekeeping
- Session I Preview & Open Thread. Scheduled for Thu, 10a
- Session I Recap, Session II Preview. Scheduled for Thu 5:30p
- Session II Recap, Session III Preview. Scheduled for Friday 9a
- Session III Recap, Session IV Preview. Scheduled for Friday 5:30p
- Session IV Recap, Session V Preview. Scheduled for Sat 9a
- Session V Recap, Session VI Preview. Scheduled for Sat 3p