Penn State Forward Demetrius Lilley Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State sophomore forward Demetrius Lilley has entered the transfer portal.

Lilley, a 6’10, 245-pound, player out of Philadelphia averaged 2.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and shot 70 percent from the field. He played in 20 games, averaging about 9 minutes per game. This was up from his freshman year when he played in just five games.

The frontcourt loss is notable with starting big man Qudus Wahab having exhausted his eligibility and with former Miami transfer Favour Aire entering the portal on Monday.

Penn State now has four players from its 2023-24 roster looking for different homes. Kanye Clary was dismissed from the team late in the season and is currently in the portal, while Aire and Bragi Gudmundsson went portaling yesterday.