Player I’m Most Excited for This Spring: Abdul Carter

There are the great “what ifs” in Penn State football lore?

And sorry, they’re mostly negative...

What if Derek Fox knocks that pass all the way to the turf? What if Penn State hadn’t folded in the fourth quarter in Iowa City in 2008? What if Sean Clifford doesn’t go down with an injury in Kinnick?

And what if a worldwide pandemic didn’t cancel spring practice, severely hinder the practice and planning of James Franklin, and what if Micah Parsons didn’t opt out of the shortened 2020 season?

Nestled within those questions is what if Parsons had lined up as an edge pass rusher, something we didn’t get to see until Micah was winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Well in 2022, another Pennsylvania-bred standout chose to wear No. 11 (much like Parsons and LaVar Arrington) and made an immediate impact at linebacker. By midseason, Carter was starting and helping Penn State to an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl title. In 2023, Carter shook off a slow start to earn first-team all-conference honors.

Now, I’m excited to see Carter make the change that Parsons never got to in Happy Valley: playing defensive end.

Last week, Franklin alluded to the fact that he always envisioned Carter being an edge pass rusher for the Nittany Lions, but that he stuck at linebacker because of promises made during recruiting. Now, the hope is that Carter can be unleashed and will star opposite of Dani Dennis-Sutton.

“I know Abdul is excited about it, and we’re looking forward to have an opportunity to work with him, but it is a big change,” Franklin said last week. “He’s never really done this before, and it is a big change.

“It’s not just like you make the decision to move and you snap your fingers and automatically you’re a defensive end. It’s a different world the closer you get to the ball, just like it’s a different world if you move back to the secondary. We’re excited about watching his development and growth, and it should be exciting.”

James, obviously, was very excited about the possibilities of big plays from Carter at the defensive end. And I am too. It’s a key offseason for Carter, who has more than 10 sacks in his career, as he practices the position full-time and is under the watchful eye of first-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen. And hopefully it’s finally a “what if” come true in a good way.