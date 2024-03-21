2024 Wrestling Nationals: Session I Recap, Session II Preview

Session I Recap

125: #1 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs #33 Tristan Lujan, Michigan State

Braeden looked for short offense and pass-byes early, but connected on a single and threatened near-fall to secure a takedown before the period ended. In the 2nd, Davis chose down and escaped. With a minute left, Davis shot another single from space and finished. Lujan chose down in the 3rd and escaped after Davis earned 2:01 RT—there was no further scoring as Davis seemed to be favoring his right hand after an exchange. 8-1 Decision.

Braeden Davis with a 1st round win! pic.twitter.com/cG5aQ2tScv — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 21, 2024

Davis definitely seemed concerned about his hand—during and after the match. I expect well see a tape job at least for his second bout.

133: #10 Aaron Nagao, Penn State vs #23 Marlon Yarbrough, Virginia

Yarbrough was aggressive off the whistle and scored the opening takedown at the edge. Nagao got out, but Yarbrough was immediately back on the attack and scored again. Nagao escaped halfway through period, yet Yarbrough was again on a single, but Nago worked the scramble to a potentially dangerous whistle. Nagao escaped in the 2nd, but Yarbrough fired a low double and finished yet again. In the 3rd, Yarbrough chose neutral and again shot a double and finished cleanly. Nagao found a reversal late, but couldn’t set up a needed pin in short time. 13-5 Major Decision.

In his broadcast, Byers mentioned Yarbrough having well-scouted Nagao. I think anyone with the athleticism to shoot and finish quickly like that will continue to give this version of Nagao some trouble. Hopefully Aaron can start to build confidence in what he is good at in vs Mizzou’s Kade Moore in the next round of consolations.

141: #2 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs #31 Kal Miller, Maryland

Beau forced a stalemate after a good attack by Miller, and Marlyand’s coaches lost the ensuing challenge to the no-TD call. Beau connected on a single, but was unable to beat the 1st period clock for a finish. Bartlett had to work for his escape after 43 seconds of the 2nd. In the 3rd, Miller found his way out after 30 seconds. Ultimately, Bartlett worked his way to a takedown and 2 near-fall points to win it. 6-1 Dec.

Beau is going to be Beau. Survive and advance will be the mantra.

149: #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #26 Jaden Abas, Stanford

Early in the 1st, Kasak hit a clean ankle pick and ran the pipe, but wasn’t quite able finish, thanks to savvy scrambling by Abas, who forced the stalemate. In the 2nd, Kasak chose bottom and rolled out off the whistle. Kasak tried the ankle pick again, but Abas countered, which Kasak neutralized, but shortly after, Abas connected at the buzzer with a takedown. On top to start the 3rd, Kasak tried to get a turn for a bit, before cutting, and Abas fended off Tyler’s final attacks, resulting in a stall warning, but no further scoring. 4-2 Dec.

Frankly, this match reminded me of some of Tyler’s early matches this season, where he came out with full energy but seemed to lose steam as the match went on. As great as he looked (and he wrestled great in the 1st period, despite being unable to score), I can’t help but feel Kasak’s youth—in contrast to Senior Abas’ experience—was the difference here.

157: #1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs #32 Isaiah Wilcox, Ohio State

Levi scored an early takedown, and yielded the quick escape. Levi then secured a 2nd takedown and rode out the 1st with 1:27 RT. In the 2nd, Wilcox chose down and Levi kept him there for a minute before conceding an escape, only to find another takedown and 3 near-fall points before the end of the 2nd. Levi escaped off the whistle and found another classic Haines shot and takedown, riding out for the 17-2 Tech Fall (7:00).

Levi Haines moving on with a tech fall at 157! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/5y50R1hceQ — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 21, 2024

Levi Haines is so consistent, it can sometimes be easy to take his dominance for granted, but the team needed a big win, and he delivered.

165: #2 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs #31 Maxx Mayfield, Northwestern

Mesenbrink opened the scoring with a takedown. He then released Mayfield for an escape, got another takedown, another release, and another takedown to close the 1st. In the 2nd, Mesenbrink got an escape, then earned 2 stall points at the edge before another takedown for Mitchell late, who rode out. Mayfield chose neutral, and Mitchell iced it with a final takedown. 18-3 Tech Fall (5:32).

With his pace and bag of tricks, there aren’t many in the field who will give Mitchell much of a match, so he just needs to keep being himself.

174: #9 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs #24 Andrew Sparks, Minnesota

Carter emerged with a braced sleeve on his right leg, and paced the mat before his match. Starocci was in on a single early, but Sparks dove in on Carter’s bad leg, and Carter turned down to concede his 1st takedown of the entire season. On the restart, Carter escaped, and shot another single, which he worked on the edge to score while putting Sparks on his back for a long time—but Carter couldn’t secure the fall, settling for 4 near-fall points. From his choice of neutral, Carter got another takedown and rode out the 2nd. In the 3rd, Sparks chose down and Carter continued to ride, locking RT. But Carter seemed to shut down his attacks and get defensive, yielding a 2nd stall warning to end the scoring. 16-6 Dec.

Carter picks up back points in the 1st! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/Z21aY82U9x — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 21, 2024

This match was certainly circled by most wrestling fans as a bellwether. Carter is so good, he can be below 100% and still dominate. Whether he can win against the field I think is a bit more in doubt than we fans would prefer—but no one will bring a sharper edge to each match.

184: #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs #27 Cameron Pine, Clarion

Bernie fired his single off quickly, finished, and then hooked a power-half for 3 near-fall points. He cut Pine shortly after, and caught an opposite ankle and another quick finish. Truax rode tough through the end of the period, earning a stall warning. Pine chose neutral in the 2nd. Bernie again found his sweep single, and eventually found the far ankle for the finish. On a restart, Clarion threw a brick on a locked hands situation, that was confirmed. When action resumed, Truax finished a nice double-leg. Feeling it from his feet, Truax chose neutral, and hit a final takedown for the 19-3 Tech Fall (5:09).

Truax with an outstanding performance on his feet! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/SEkeVxglqp — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 21, 2024

Bernie looked SUPER sharp in this match. He saves his best work for when it counts. I’m excited to see him keep it rolling.

197: #1 Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs #33 Evan Bates, Northwestern

Brooks broke down a Bates shot and spun behind for the opening takedown. Brooks released and found a 2nd takedown 1:40 in, then put on a dominant ride to end the period. Brooks escaped from bottom then hit a perfect ankle pick and cut again, working the heavy head pressure to an easy single and finish, then another cut and pick takedown to end the period. Bates chose bottom in the 3rd. Brooks released him and secured the Tech Fall with a go behind 19-4 (5:24).

Aaron Brooks is good at this sport. I think he has a future.

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs #32 Nick Willham, Indiana

Kerkvliet blasted his way to the opening takedown, and worked for a turn for the remainder of the 1st period and 2:05 RT. Kerkvliet shrugged out for the escape and started playing catch and release with an ankle pick, single leg, and go behind. He brought RT to nearly 3 minutes before cutting, getting a stall warning, and a takedown before the 2nd period buzzer. Willham chose Neutral and Kerkvliet iced it with an easy go-behind for the 19-3 Tech Fall (5:16).

With our former Seth Nevills taking season long #2 (and now #3) Wyatt Hendrickson to the brink this round, I am starting to wonder if the field is just too far away from our Heavy. I’m excited we get to see whether or not that’s true.

All in all, a pretty good round for a team that many expected to have a sensational round. Nagao and Kasak will now need to take the long road to finding the podium. Perhaps they can talk to Nick Lee about that.

