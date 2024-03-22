Penn State Spring Position Preview: Linebackers

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game.

Up next, we take a glance at the linebacker unit, which despite seeing a key player make a position change, is still in good hands.

The Starters

Kobe King (R-Jr. )

Tony Rojas (So.)

Keon Wylie (So.)/Dom DeLuca(R-Jr.)

Although his twin brother Kalen is off to the NFL, Kobe King will be the veteran leader of the linebacker room, especially now that Abdul Carter has made the position switch to defensive end. Kobe recorded 59 total tackles including six for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 2023 as the starter at the “Mike” or middle linebacker spot and should end up posting similar, if not better numbers in 2024.

Tony Rojas came into Happy Valley as a true freshman last season and his natural athleticism made him an immediate starter on special teams. Rojas also played some mop-up duty at linebacker, recording a total of 22 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, an interception, and a forced fumble. In addition to his special teams duties this upcoming season, expect him to put up stronger numbers in his first year as a starting linebacker.

I’m not sure who gets the linebacker spot opposite linebacker spot from Rojas, so I’m listing both Keon Wylie and Dominic DeLuca as potential starters. Wylie saw action in every game last year on special teams and in a reserve linebacker role, racking up 17 total tackles (13 solo), including five for a loss, and three sacks. Meanwhile, DeLuca racked up 21 total tackles, three for a loss, one sack, a pair of interceptions (including a pick-six against Delaware), as well as a punt block against UMass. Regardless who ultimately wins out, it sure will be an interesting battle between Keon and Dominic throughout the Spring and Summer.

Key Reserves/In The Mix

Keon Wylie (So.)/Dom DeLuca (R-Jr.)

Tyler Elsdon (Sr.)

Ta’Mere Robinson (R-Fr.)

Kaveion Keys (R-Fr.)

Kari Jackson (Fr.)

Tyler Elsdon is the only person amongst the reserves who saw significant action in 2023, playing in ten games last year and racking up 12 total tackles (11 solo), including one for a loss, a fumble recovery, and a pair of pass breakups. He will once again, be the backup Mike linebacker to King and while he possesses good fundamentals, his lack of athleticism has left the defense exposed at times. Hopefully, he will make some good strides during the Spring and Summer.

Robinson and Keys both saw action in just two games last year in order to preserve their respective redshirts. Both players are rather gifted and another offseason in the strength and conditioning program, plus a full season under their belts should allow them to be key guys off the bench. Meanwhile, Kari Jackson was a January enrollee who is currently acclimating himself into the program. Unless the injury bug decimates the linebacking corps, expect Jackson to end up redshirting in 2024.