2024 Wrestling Nationals: Session II Recap, Session III Preview

Session II Recap

125: #1 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs #17 Brett Ungar, Cornell

Davis came out looking for offensive opportunities while Ungar did his best to tie him up and work Davis out of position. Throughout the first, Davis attempted to fight through the ties of Ungar but never found an opening.

In the second, Davis had choice and chose bottom. He was quickly out for the escape where he once again looked for offensive opportunities. Ungar continued to tie up Davis and block any offensive opportunity.

Ungar chose bottom to start the third period and Davis committed to ride the Cornell wrestler, building his riding time advantage to over a minute while getting hit for stalling along the way for failure to return Ungar to the mat. Ungar was finally able to get out for the escape with only short time remaining and Davis won by a 2-1 decision.

Ungar tried to throw every trick in the book at Davis, looking to work the true freshman out of position by heavy pressure. The true freshman remained poised and wrestled smart, never getting out of position. At one point Ungar tried to draw a second stall on Davis by holding the wrist while the wrestlers were standing, but Davis was aware enough to free the wrist to concede the escape and avoid a second stall call.

133: #10 Aaron Nagao, Penn State vs #26 Kade Moore, Missouri

Aaron came out and immediately went on the offensive, taking a quick shot off the whistle and following through the scramble to get behind for the opening takedown. He quickly got legs in and broke down Moore to build his riding time advantage to over a minute before the action was stopped for a stalemate. On the restart, Moore was quickly out for the escape before Nagao continued his attack. Nagao converted another single for a takedown and turned Moore for 2 near fall to extend his lead to 8-1 before the period ended.

Nagao had choice in the second and took bottom. He quickly worked his way up to his feet and got out for the escape. Moore got in deep on a single but Nagao was able to counter and win the scramble to get his third takedown of the match. Nagao continued to hammer Moore on top to get 4 more near fall and win the match by a 16-1 tech fall.

This was a good bounce back from Nagao following his loss in the first session. His confidence in his offense is clearly unphased and he continues to be a hammer on top.

141: #2 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs #15 Mitch Moore, Rutgers

The first period was typical of a Beau Bartlett match, with neither wrestler finding much opportunity. Bartlett chose bottom to start the second and worked his way out for the escape where he resumed his plodding, stalking style. Neither wrestler found much opportunity as the period came to a close.

In the third, Moore took bottom and fought through some initial resistance from Bartlett to get to his feet and out for the escape to tie the match at 1-1. Bartlett found an opening for a snatch single and captured the right leg of Moore. While the wrestlers were on their feet, Beau locked up a nearside cradle and took the Scarlett Knight straight to his back to quickly get the fall.

What more is there to say? Sure, it’s frustrating from a fan perspective to see Beau in these tight matches. But that’s the way he wrestles and he capitalizes on the third period opportunities more often than not and he certainly is enjoying himself while doing so.

149: #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #23 Drew Roberts, Minnesota

The first period featured a little of everything as the wrestlers exchanged ties and traded flurries looking to score. As Roberts looked to reach for a leg, Kasak caught the Gopher and took him to his back for the takedown and 3 near fall. Roberts was able to fight off his back only for Kasak to turn him with a bow and arrow for 4 more near fall to take a 10-0 lead.

Roberts chose bottom in the second and Kasak continued to look for a turn. Kasak was close to getting near fall several more times but Roberts finally fought out for the escape towards the end of the period.

Kasak took bottom to start the third and hit a switch for a reversal. Kasak conceded the escape off a restart to try and look for more bonus with the score 12-2. It was Roberts who pushed the action looking to score and eventually finished a single to get a takedown of his own. He let Kasak up looking to score again, but the period would end without further scoring as Kasak won by 14-5 major decision after the riding time point was awarded.

Kasak looked strong in that match as he bounced back from his earlier loss. It was a bit unconventional, but he found a way to capitalize on opportunities to score. He did let up towards the end of the 3rd, but by that point the match was well in hand.

157: #1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs #16 Teague Travis, Oklahoma State

The wrestlers started the period feeling each other out a bit before Levi found an opportunity to strike. Haines quickly finished the takedown and worked the right leg in on Travis. Levi rode out the rest of the period, building up over 1:30 in riding time.

Haines had choice in the second and chose bottom. He was quickly out for the escape to extend his lead to 4-0. Travis reached for an ankle, but Haines was able to counter and circle behind for the takedown. Looking for bonus, Haines conceded the escape and immediately scored another takedown for a 10-1 lead. Haines once again cut Travis for the escape. In neutral, Travis once again took a shot, but Levi easily countered it for another takedown before riding out the rest of the period.

Travis took bottom to start the 3rd and Levi immediately let him out to continue looking for bonus. Haines scored another takedown and once again gave up the escape to look for the tech fall. Travis battled tough as the wrestlers scrambled multiple times, but ultimately Levi countered another shot from Travis to get the final takedown for the 19-4 tech fall.

Travis was game and was willing to take the action to Haines, but in the end Haines was just too much. He was never in trouble during the match and that was about as effortless of a tech fall in the NCAA tournament as you’ll ever see.

165: #2 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs #15 Brevin Cassella, Binghamton

Mesenbrink came out pushing the pace and looking to score. The wrestlers exchanges scrambles before Mesenbrink was able to sit the corner and get the takedown. Cassella was out for the escape and Mesenbrink continued the attack, scoring another takedown to go up 6-1.

Mitchell took bottom to start the second and was able to work Cassella loose to get a reversal. After giving up the escape, Mesenbrink continued to attack and scored another takedown to extend his lead to 11-2 before a final escape from Cassella ended the scoring for the period.

Cassella chose top to start the third and was able to get both legs in. He consistently attempted to run a half, but Mesenbrink was able to fight it off before getting turned. The match would end in an 11-3 major decision for the Nittany Lion.

This was another strong showing for Mesenbrink as he continues to show his biggest strength is just his relentless pace. Cassella certainly worked the ankle and shoulder of Mesenbrink throughout the match, but while it likely made things uncomfortable for Mitch, it didn’t add anything to the scoreboard.

174: #9 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs #8 Adam Kemp, Cal Poly

For the second straight match, Starocci gave up the opening takedown. He was quickly to his feet and out for the escape, where he stalked Kemp towards the edge of the mat and hit a high crotch for a takedown of his own. Carter was able to ride out the rest of the period on top to end the first up 4-3.

Starocci chose bottom to start the second and once again was out for the escape. That was all the scoring there would be in the period as Carter lead 5-3.

Kemp chose neutral to start the third but Starocci was able to keep the Cal Poly wrestler at bay, drawing a stall warning on his way to the 5-3 decision.

Starocci definitely doesn’t seem as comfortable out there as we had hoped, and certainly not 100%. It’s hard to tell what’s just being risk averse and what’s an actual limitation, but we’ll certainly know more after his matchup with Mekhi Lewis tomorrow.

184: #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs #11 Colton Hawks, Missouri

Truax and Hawks worked various ties and setups throughout the first but neither wrestler found an opportunity to score.

Hawks had choice to start the second and took bottom. Truax attempted to keep Hawks down, but the Missouri wrestler fought out for the escape. Truax quickly fired off a shot and finished for the takedown. Hawks again got an escape as the period would end 3-2.

With choice in the third, Truax took bottom. He was quickly out for the escape to extend his lead to 4-2. The wrestlers traded shots, but neither generated much of a threat. With short time remaining, Truax committed to defense and fended off the final attempts from Hawks.

Bernie continues to look solid and is wrestling well. He controlled the match well, doing what he needed to do in order to get the win.

197: #1 Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs #17 Joseph Novak, Wyoming

Brooks worked his way in on a single that he was able to bring up to his feet. Once there he locked up a cradle and took Novak to his back for 2 near fall. He continued to look for the turn, ultimately turning Novak once again and getting the pin.

More domination from Brooks, as was expected.

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs #17 Grady Griess, Navy

Kerkvliet scored the opening takedown and put on a dominant ride of Griess, drawing 2 stall calls and getting a penalty point as well as over 2 minutes in riding time before the period came to a close.

Kervkliet chose bottom to start the second and worked his way out for the escape. He scored another takedown to extend his lead to 8-0 as he rode out the period.

Griess chose bottom to start the third and was able to finally get out for an escape, but that was all he could muster as Kerkvliet won by 9-1 major decision.

More dominance from Kervkliet as he takes guys down and then wears them out on the mat. He continues to dominate at his controlled pace which will hopefully be enough to get him to the top of the podium.

Session Summary

Penn State went a perfect 10-0 in the session, scoring quite a few bonus along the way. They’ve started to pull away from the field and look to put even more distance on the rest of the field tomorrow.

Overall everyone seems to be up to full form, other than Starocci who is still working through his injury.

