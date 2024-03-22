Jameel Brown Enters Transfer Portal

Jameel Brown, one of the three players who returned to Penn State following Micah Shrewsberry’s departure last March, has entered the transfer portal.

The Philadelphia native appeared in 41 games with the Nittany Lions. Brown averaged 4 points per game and played in 27 games in the 2023-24 season. He was instrumental in Penn State’s 90-89 comeback win over Illinois at Rec Hall, scoring 11 points and making the three-point shot that started the Lions’ late comeback.

Brown is the fifth player from the 2023-24 team to enter the transfer portal. With his departure, Penn State now has four open scholarships for the 2024-25 roster, pending decisions from Ace Baldwin and Puff Johnson.