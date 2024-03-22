Winter/Spring Sports Update: Lacrosse Wins Sixth Straight Game

Men’s Lacrosse

Will Peden scored 4 goals and TJ Malone added 2 goals and 4 assists to lead the lacrosse team to a 13-7 win over Marquette, the first win over the Golden Eagles in program history. Jack Fracyon added 12 saves in net for the Nittany Lions.

Peden’s performance earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Penn State will open Big Ten play against Ohio State on Sunday at 2:30pm. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Women’s Basketball

While the Lady Lions just missed the cut for the NCAA Tournament, they were invited to the inaugural WBIT as a 1 seed. Penn State came back from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat George Mason in overtime, 84-80. Leilani Kapinus recorded her fourth double-double (13 points and 15 rebounds) of the season to lead the comeback effort. Ashley Owusu (20 points) and Ali Brigham (15 points) also scored in double digits.

The Lady Lions will take on Belmont in the second round of the WBIT on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6pm on ESPN+.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team swept its home-and-home with St. Francis, winning both matches 3-2. John Kerr was sensational for the offense, recording 34 kills over the weekend. Ryan Merk paced the defense with 25 digs to pace the defense, and Michael Schwob led the team in assists with 50.

The team will be idle this weekend before resuming EIVA play next weekend.