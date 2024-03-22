2024 Wrestling Nationals: Session III Recap, Session IV Preview

Session III Recap

125 Quarterfinal: #1 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs #8 Richard Figueroa, Arizona State

The two wrestlers started with a good bit of feeling-out from space and knees. Figueroa fired a good shot with less than a minute left, but Davis managed to force the scramble out of bounds. Davis chose bottom in the 2nd, and nabbed his patented sit-out escape quickly, with no further scoring. In the 3rd, Figueroa hit a switch off the whistle and finished the reversal, starting a ride with some urgency. Davis finally escaped, and was on the attack, earning a quick stall warning on Figueroa—which doubled as a bench warning to the irate ASU corner, but Figueroa had accumulated 1:14 in RT. With short time remaining, Davis shot a single off the whistle but, Figueroa scrambled out, and then backed away from all of Davis’ desperation attempts. 4-3 Decision.

This match clearly frustrated Davis, who was looking for locked hands as he tried to escape after being reversed, and for stall calls late that didn’t come. It’s nice to see Davis’ competitive fire—hopefully he can channel that to some quality wins on the backside.

133 Consi-R24: #10 Aaron Nagao, Penn State vs #24 Julian Chlebove, Arizona State

The first period was a study of 3 good leg attacks that turned into neutralized effort through scrambles, stalemates, and edge work. Chlebove took down. Nagao got double-boots in and broke him down, finding a power half, but could not find the leverage to turn. On a restart, Cheblove got to his feet and—as Nagao attempted mat a return—scooted out for the escape. Aaron got to a good shot, but couldn’t finish before the 2nd period buzzer, with 1:26 RT. In the 3rd, Nagao almost reversed Chlebove, who held on to a leg and took RT under a minute. Nagao escaped, and got in on a deep shot, tried to double-off, then caught Chebove’s roll through. Then brick mania ensued, as the initial control takedown awarded Aaron was waived off upon review, but Penn State’s challenge for a danger takedown won appeal. Nagao rode out for the 5-1 Dec with riding time.

I’m not 100% certain I have my interpretation of the double-challenge correct, but I think that’s what happened. Feel free to correct me. Either way you look at it, Nagao earned the points, IMO.

141 Quarterfinal: #2 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs #26 Vance Vombaur, Minnesota

Lots of collar ties and snap attempts started the action, but no scoring in the 1st. Choosing down, Bartlett escaped after 45 seconds, and the neutral handfighting resumed with minimal attacks. Bartlett conceded the escape early in the third, and got to a single leg, tree-topped it, and finished the takedown on the edge with a minute remaining. Vombaour escaped, got a shot late, and nearly finished, before Bartlett countered with a cradle and stuck him just before the buzzer. Fall (6:48).

Beau Bartlett with the pin to advance to the semi-finals!! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/2n2vOZglNL — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 22, 2024

Beau is finding a new gear this nationals—but he’s still hitting that gear at the last possible second. He seems to be enjoying his run though, am I.

149 Consi-R24: #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #9 Ethan Fernandez, Cornell

Kasak got in on legs off the whistle and in the ensuing scramble, turned Fernandez for a danger takedown, before hitting his lovely suck-back and getting the 0:37 Fall.

This kid is dangerous!

157 Quarterfinal: #1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs #8 Peyton Robb, Nebraska

Robb was looking for a 2-on-1, then double overs early in an effort to establish physicality. Levi connected with his high-crotch. He worked methodically for the takedown, putting on a tough ride, working arm bars and legs, before getting a turn for 3 near-fall, while accumulating 1:12 in RT. In the 2nd, Haines took down and worked his way out quickly. The two exchanged fakes and level changes. Then Robb got to a single late and Haines fed him heavy hips to close the period. Rob took bottom and Haines continued his tough riding through several restarts where Robb had no answer to Haines’ tool-kit of technique. He broke him down and returned him to the mat. 8-0 Major Decision.

No. 1 at 157 Levi Haines is going back to the @NCAAWrestling Semifinals! #NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/XZXaV6BG8u — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 22, 2024

I’m a huge Levi Haines fan, but I can’t help but feel for Robb and his comeback from near death a year ago falling short of his goals. Levi looks to be in his own class of the weight class though—and he seems to keep getting even better.

165 Quarterfinal: #2 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs #10 Cameron Amine, Michigan

Mesenbrink started with the pressure we saw in the previous matchup of these two. Amine tried to dig an underhook and pressure back for an exchange, and Mitchell just drove him off the mat with attacks and fakes, earning a stall warning and causing some blood time for Amine. Mesenbrink took a leg and worked at the edge for a long time, but Amine managed to pull them out after which Amine took more blood time. Mesenbrink continued to attack and take ground and eventually earned a 2nd stall with 20 seconds left in the period. Amine took down and got an escape quickly. With a minute remaining, Mesenbrink found a low single and finished for the takedown. Mesenbrink committed to riding on the restart and did so to end the period with 1:05 in RT. In the 3rd, Mesenbrink took bottom and got his escape in 11 seconds. Mitchell kept the pace up, taking ground with fakes and level changes, earning another stall point, even as Amine tried and failed to set up scoring positions. 6-1 Decision.

for Mesenbrink en route to All-American honors at 165! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/iZZo2SWcHR — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 22, 2024

Sometimes I wish there was a way to avoid so many B1G rematches at NCAAs. We’ve seen this movie before. I think if another ref was calling this one, it may have been close to another DQ.

Amine has no answer to Mesenbrink’s pace that isn’t straight up stalling.

174 Quarterfinal: #9 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs #1 Mekhi Lewis, Virginia Tech

Carter sat stoicly in a corner chair before his bout.

Starocci worked a collar tie and looked for snaps. Starocci dove on a single and worked so freakin hard to find his finish against the tricky Mekhi, finally scoring with a minute remaining. Carter put on a good ride, ending the period with :59 seconds of RT. Lewis deferred and Starocci chose bottom in the 2nd. Carter got to his feet and escaped 20 seconds in, and the two measured each other up from neutral to end the period.

Surprising no-one, Lewis chose neutral.

Starocci found opportunities to fake and shoot early, circling on the edge. With a minute left, Lewis increased his attacks, earning a stall warning on Starocci with 40 seconds left. Carter then found a leg, almost finishing the takedown, From there, he used position to kill the clock. 4-0 Decision!

Carter Starocci running off to the Semis after defeating No. 1 Mekhi Lewis! #NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/vHvdmTP2Wo — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 22, 2024

Forgive me for going a bit fanboy above in describing the action. But that match was something to behold. I don’t know where Carter finds it, but he does.

And there always seems to be more.

184 Quarterfinal: #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs #3 Dustin Plott (OKST)

Bernie got to an ankle off the whistle, shelved the leg and got behind for the initial takedown. Plott walked right out for the escape, and got a single. Truax tried to pick the ankle in a scramble before Truax’s knee twisted in a bad way, and Plott pounced behind for the takedown as Bernie asked for injury time and Casey Cunningham had words for the officials.

Plott took down on the restart and got an escape. Truax shot quickly onto a leg, but Plott forced a stalemate. With 20 seconds left, Plott got a single again but Bernie managed to fend it off before the whistle. Plott chose bottom to start the 2nd and escaped easily. Plott again found a leg and worked for the far ankle at the edge. Bernie got an esacpe shortly before the close of the period. Truax chose neutral to start the 3rd, but Plot again shot first, and finished the takedown. Bernie worked for an escape as Plott accumulated 1:39 in RT. Plot added one final takedown in short time. 16-6 Major Decision.

That injury dramatically changed the tenor of the bout, and we can only hope whatever it was doesn’t impact Bernie’s ability to perform moving forward. The podium is within reach!

197 Quarterfinal: #1 Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs #8 Stephen Buchanan (OU)

Brooks worked Buchanan’s head heavily early, and found an angle to a leg and slipped behind for the takedown with 1:20 remaining in the period. Brooks conceded the escape and worked to a double-leg that he slipped up out of to set Buchanan on his hip with a head and arm locked tight, setting up the Fall in 2:45.

Aaron Brooks with the pin to reach the semis & become a 5x All-American!!! ️ #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/53LvAeuAEL — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 22, 2024

Can I go fanboy again, please? Brooks conjures thoughts of watching Michelangelo turn a hunk of rock onto the David.

285 Quarterfinal: #1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs #9 Nick Feldman (OHST)

Kerkvliet and Feldman exchanged collar ties and snaps, then traded missed shots and counter attacks. The second half of the period saw them return to head work, but no committed attacks. Kerkvliet chose bottom in the 2nd and easily stood for an escape. The remainder of the period was mostly more heavy hands on heads for Greg on Nick especially. Feldman chose neutral for the 3rd. The two traded half shots, with Feldman seeking but not finding success with an underhook. Greg took a shot from space with under a minute, but didn’t connect, and then Feldman did get to Greg’s leg briefly and, bringing Greg to the Mat briefly, was very close to a takedown—but Greg showed unworldly hip strength in defending, finding a time-killing front-headlock. 1-0 Decision.

I personally found it frustrating that Greg let Feldman work his gameplan so well in this bout. I’m sure he’s thinking “survive and advance” and you can’t discount Feldman’s athleticism and speed. But Greg’s is better, and a bigger cushion would have given greater comfort.

Consi-R16 #10 Aaron Nagao, Penn State vs #16 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

Bouzakis got to Nagao’s legs early, but Aaron neutralized to a stalemate. Bouzakis seemed to want to work from a knees Nagao kept distance. Aaron got to his own shot in the final minute, but the two were soon tied up with each-other’s ankles, resulting in another stalemate at the end of the period. Nagao differed his choice and Bouzakis chose down. They found themselves in another extended scramble, with Nagao accumulating RT throughout. With 35 seconds left, Nagao managed to lock a cradle but couldn’t turn him him before Bouzakis shouted in pain, taking injury time for an apparent hip or groin injury. On the restart, Nagao chose down and got a quick escape with 10 seconds left in the period. Nagao chose bottom in the 3rd, rolled to his feet and got away, holding 1:22 in RT. With a minute left, Nagao dove for a single and killed time to a stalemate. Nagao danced away for the final 20 seconds, giving up a stall warning, but clinching the 3-0 Decision.

Penn State wrestlers rarely go after the “smart” win—but when they do, they seem to do it better than anyone. This was a smart win, and a huge reversal, given how the bout in the dual went. Nagao is withing reach of another All-American status.

Consi-R16 #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #17 Graham Rooks, Indiana

Kasak resumed his aggressive off-the whistle attacks, reaching for an inside-trip near the edge, coming up with the leg, and eventually finishing. He then put on a punishing ride, working wrists and hammer locks, and garnering a stall warning for both wrestlers as Kasak rode out the remainder of the period. Kasak chose neutral to start the 2nd. The two exchanged fakes and level changes and with under a minute, Kasak stalked his way to an ankle, before Rooks dove for Tyler’s ankle. Kasak calmly turned and held Rooks for the danger-rule takedown, which Indiana challenged and lost. Kasak rode out the final seconds, amassing 2:24 in RT. In the 3rd, Rooks also chose neutral. Kasak worked a heavy snap to a leg and finish. Rooks fought off a nearside cradle attempt and escaped with 30 seconds remaining, and tried to set up an attack, which Kasak stuffed and got behind for the final score and the 13-1 Major Decision.

Kasak is too much for Rooks, and smartly avoided going under the wiley rider. Tyler shows flashes of sheer brilliance on the mat, and I continue to look forward to those flashes lasting longer and longer, the the chagrin of his opponents.

All in all, this session went nearly as well as anyone might dare to hope. #1 Davis losing before the semis is perhaps disappointing, but we have to remember what our expectations were at the beginning of the year, and how volatile this weight has been. Braeden is a dog, and I feel pretty confident his best wins are ahead of him. I’m sure Bernie is sad that his final campaign won’t end atop the podium—but he hopefully will be able to finish strong. The memory of the session for me will be Carter’s 1st period vs. Mekhi Lewis. The stuff of legends.

