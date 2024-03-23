2024 Wrestling Nationals: Session IV Recap, Session V Preview

Session IV Recap

Consi R12: #1 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs #5 Jore Volk, Wyoming

Davis took the mat and dictated much of the action throughout the first period. While he was unable to get much of a scoring opportunity, he did draw a stall warning on Volk due to his consistent attacks.

Volk won choice and took bottom to start the second. Davis put on a strong ride on top, but Volk was able to get Davis extended too high and work out for the escape. Neither wrestler would find any opportunities for further scoring as Davis trailed 0-1 at the end of the period.

Davis chose bottom to start the 3rd and after some initial challenge from Volk, was able to win hand control and get out for the escape to tie the bout at 1-1. Davis was able to set up a shot, setting off a scramble, but ultimately the action went out of bounds. As time was winding down, Davis continued to push the action, but while going out of bounds was hit for a very weak stall call.

In sudden victory, Davis fired off a double and got in deep. The wrestlers rolled on the mat with Volk ending up on top, earning the takedown and eliminating Davis in the round of 12.

Jore Volk defeats Braeden Davis by 4-1 decision

Consi R12: #10 Aaron Nagao, Penn State vs #3 Kai Orine, North Carolina State

Orine was able to get the opening takedown on Nagao and build up over a minute of riding time before Nagao was able to get out for the escape. With 12 seconds left, Nagao dropped in on a single but was unable to do anything with it before the period came to and end as Nagao trailed 1-3.

Nagao chose bottom to start the second and once again struggled to get out. Orine rolled Nagao through with a 2-on-1 tilt for 4 near fall to extend his lead. Nagao was close to getting an escape, but Orine held on to an ankle, drawing a stall warning and earning a restart. Nagao tried until the very end to get the escape but Orine road out the period.

Orine took bottom to start the third and Nagao went to work on top with legs in, looking for a turn. Orine spent most of the first minute of the period essentially wrestling a freestyle match, only focusing on not getting turned. On a restart with 44 seconds left, Nagao gave up the escape and immediately shot in for the takedown. While looking for a turn, Orine was able to get a reversal to end the tournament for Aaron Nagao.

Kai Orine defeats Aaron Nagao by 11-4 decision

141 Semifinal: #2 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs #6 Lachlan McNeil, University of North Carolina

Beau spent most of the first period working the head of McNeil, trying to set up a shot via varying pressure. McNeil stayed in good position, but never found much offense of his own.

McNeil started the second on bottom. He worked his way out for an escape where the wrestlers continued to circle in the center of the mat. Neither wrestler attempted a shot as the period ended with Beau trailing 0-1.

Bartlett took bottom to start the third and was nearly out for the escape before driving in on McNeil to get the reversal. Bartlett nearly turned McNeil with a navy ride but couldn’t control McNeil enough to get near fall. Bartlett continued to look for a turn, using a tilt to draw a 2-count and earn 2 near fall points to extend his lead to 4-1. McNeil continued to try and get out, but Beau hung on for the win.

Beau Bartlett defeats Lachlan McNeil by 5-1 decision

Consi R12: #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #3 Jackson Arrington, North Carolina State

Arrington found himself deep in on a double, taking Kasak to the mat. The wrestlers scrambled with Kasak nearly getting his leg clear, but Arrington was able to continue scrambling and secure the takedown. Kasak worked out for the escape and immediately looked for a headlock that Arrington defended as the wrestlers went out of bounds. Kasak continued to work an underhook but couldn’t find a shot before the period ended with the Nittany Lion trailing 1-3.

Arrington took bottom to start the second and worked to his feet, shaking off Kasak and getting the escape. The wrestlers tied up in the center of the mat, trading shots before Arrington fired off a single. Kasak was able to avoid it and spin behind for the takedown to tie the match at 4.

Kasak chose bottom to start the third and worked his way up and out for the escape to take a 5-4 lead. Arrington picked up the pace, looking for a takedown. Kasak was hit for stalling as the action went off the mat, but was able to hold on for the remaining 30 seconds to win the match.

Tyler Kasak defeats Jackson Arrington by 5-4 decision

157 Semifinal: #1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs #12 Bryce Andonian, Virginia Tech

The wrestlers circled in the center of the mat as they exchanged ties. Levi got in on a pretty deep single but Andonian was able to fend off the attempt. Haines was able to set up another opportunity, but once again Andonian was able to defend it.

Andonian won choice and chose bottom to start the second. He would get to his feet and after a few attempts from Levi to return him, Andonian got out for the escape. Haines once again found himself in on a single but couldn’t finish for the takedown.

Haines took bottom to start the third, trailing 0-1. Haines got to his feet and turned out for the escape. Andonian would get a deep double of his own and take Levi down. Haines fought out for the escape to cut the deficit to 2-4 and immediately went to work. Haines reshot off an Andonian feint to get the takedown. Andonian was quickly out for the escape as the period ended tied at 5.

In sudden victory, Andonian lined up another double but Haines sprawled. As the wrestlers came up from the mat, Haines fired off a single of his own. Andonian attempted to fend off the single, but Haines took the Hokie to his back and got the fall.

Levi Haines defeats Bryce Andonian by fall

165 Semifinal: #2 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs #6 Mike Caliendo, Iowa

Mesenbrink was immediately in on a shot but couldn’t convert as Caliendo fought it off. The wrestlers scrambled through a series of shots and reshots, but Caliendo eventually lined up a shot and got the opening takedown. Mesenbrink was quickly out for the escape and immediately back in on an ankle that he once again couldn’t finish. Finally Mesenbrink was able to get in deep on a single and find an angle to take Caliendo down. Caliendo got out for the escape, tying the match at 4-4.

Caliendo chose bottom to start the second and worked out for the escape. Mesenbrink continued to attack, once again getting in on a single and working through it to get his second takedown and a 7-5 lead. Caliendo eventually worked out for the escape with 1 minute remaining in the second. Mesenbrink again found an opening and got in on a single for the takedown. Caliendo would escape again before the period came to an end with Mesenbrink leading 10-7.

With choice in the third, Mesenbrink took bottom. Caliendo opted to concede the escape and start in neutral. Mesenbrink fired off a shot right off the whistle, drawing a stall warning on Caliendo. Caliendo tried to muster some offense, but Mesenbrink again got in on a shot and took the Hawkeye down. Caliendo fought out again for the escape but was met with another shot from Mesenbrink to get another takedown and extend his lead to 17-8. Caliendo continued to fight and got out for the escape with roughly 30 seconds left in the match. Caliendo continued to push, but neither wrestler found a way to score.

Mitchell Mesenbrink defeats Mike Caliendo by 17-9 major decision

174 Semifinal: #9 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs #4 Shane Griffith, Michigan

Both wrestlers had heavily braced right legs as they took the mat. Starocci kept working the head of Griffith and finally found the near ankle of Griffith. Griffith just couldn’t finish as Griffith fought off the attempt at the edge of the mat. Starocci continued to work the head of Griffith and took a shot with short time, drawing a stall warning on Griffith.

Griffith won choice and chose bottom to start the 2nd. Starocci worked out on the right side and kept control of Griffith, eventually breaking him down to avoid a stall warning. Griffith would get to his feet a few more times but Starocci maintained control throughout to ride out the period and build up 2 minutes in riding time.

Starocci chose bottom to start the third and was quickly out for the escape. The wrestlers tied up as Griffith tried to find an opening but Starocci continually shut them down. Starocci drew a stall warning with 18 seconds left and Griffith again attacked off the whistle. Starocci would fire off a shot of his own and hold on to win the bout.

Carter Starocci defeats Shane Griffith by 2-0 decision

184 Consi R12: #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs #10 Dylan Fishback, North Carolina State

Neither wrestler found much opportunity in the first as the wrestlers spent most of the period circling at center.

Fishback chose bottom to start the second but Bernie put on a good ride to control Fishback and build up 2 minutes in riding time as he rode out the period.

Truax chose bottom to start the third was out for the escape to take a 1-0 lead. Truax then fired off a low single, getting the takedown on Fishback. Truax again went to work on top, maintaining control of Fishback through a roll attempt and finished the period on top.

Bernie Truax defeats Dylan Fishback by 5-0 decision

197 Semifinal: #1 Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs #12 Rocky Elam, Missouri

Brooks looked to use various ties to work Elam out of position before dropping in on a single to get the opening takedown. Elam worked out for the escape as Brooks went back on the attack. Elam eluded the attacks of Brooks by backing all the way across the mat before he was hit for stalling. Brooks fired off another shot and converted for his second takedown of the period to go up 6-1. Brooks then went on to ride out the period.

Elam chose bottom to start the second and Brooks immediately broke him down. Elam eventually worked up to his feet and was hit with his second stall call before getting the escape. Brooks again got in on the legs of Elam and got the takedown to extend his lead to 10-2.

Brooks took neutral to start the third and continued the offensive onslaught. He drew another stall call on Elam before scoring another takedown to go up 14-2. Elam needed injury time and Brooks elected to restart in neutral. Brooks scored yet another takedown to end the match by tech fall.

Aaron Brooks defeats Rocky Elam by 17-2 technical fall

285 Quarterfinal: #1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs #4 Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State

Kerkvliet immediately hit an ankle pick to get the opening takedown. Greg then bellied out Schultz to build his riding time advantage up to over the one minute mark. The action was stopped a few times for blood time on Schultz as Kerkvliet rode out the period.

Kerkvliet took bottom to start the second and was quickly out for the escape to take the 4-0 lead. Kerkvliet eventually caught the ankle of Schultz and finished the scramble for the takedown. Kerkvliet again broke Schultz down but was hit for stalling with 12 seconds remaining in the period. Kerkvliet again rode out the period leading 7-0.

Schultz decided to start the third period in neutral, looking for something big. Schultz tried working a series of ties, but Kerkvliet kept his distance. He eventually drew his second stall call as Schultz backed him off the mat, but that’s all Schultz could muster.

Greg Kervkliet defeats Cohlton Schultz by 8-1 decision

Consi Quarterfinals #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #11 Quinn Kinner, Rider

Kinner attempted a few low singles that Kasak scrambled out of before Kasak caught him reaching to hit a headlock and take Kinner to his back. Kinner fought off, but Kasak earned 4 near fall to lead 7-0. Kasak worked an arm bar, looking for a turn that was once stopped for potentially dangerous and later stopped for a stall warning on Kasak. Kinner nearly got out a few times, but Kasak maintained control to finish the period on top.

Kasak took bottom to start the second and Kinner quickly got legs in. Kasak was able to work Kinner up high on his back and then turned through for a reversal. Kasak eventually conceded the escape as the wrestlers returned to neutral.

Kinner chose bottom to start the third and Kasak went back to work on top. Kasak made sure to initiate action in order to avoid getting hit again for stalling, but eventually Kinner would get out for the escape. Kasak continued to be active, firing off a double and nearly getting a takedown before time expired.

Tyler Kasak defeats Quinn Kinner by 10-2 major decision

Consi Quarterfinals #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs #7 Thomas Stewart Jr, Virginia Tech

The wrestlers circled for most of the first period without much action as the period ended scoreless.

Truax took bottom to start the 2nd and was quickly out for the escape. Stewart got in deep on a single but Truax fought it off. Truax was hit with a stall warning after several shots from Stewart and ended the period leading 1-0.

Stewart started the period on bottom and worked to his feet. Truax attempted to keep control, but cut Stewart after he was unable to return him to the mat in order to avoid the stall call. After the wrestlers traded shots, Truax used a body lock to take Stewart to his back and get 2 near fall.

Bernie Truax defeats Thomas Stewart Jr by 5-1 decision

Team Race

Penn State clinched the championship following Carter Starocci’s win as they continue their run to the points record.

Penn State will have 2 wrestlers in Session 5 tomorrow as they wrestle their consolation semifinals and placement matches. They will then have 6 more wrestlers in Session 6 tomorrow night contending for team titles.

