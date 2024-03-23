2024 Wrestling Nationals: Session V Recap, Session VI Preview

Session V Recap

Consi-Semi - 149: #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #1 Ridge Lovett, Nebraska

Kasak worked a heavy collar tie, and scooped a single leg, pouncing for the quick finish. Lovett emerged standing with a leg, and worked to reverse Tyler, but Kasak guided the action out of bounds, with officials awarding the escape instead of the reversal. Nebraska challenged, but the call was upheld. Kasak continued to work the head, and dropped into another single and another quick takedown at the edge. Tyler rode hard to close the period on top with 1:39 in RT. Lovett deferred, and Kasak chose neutral. Kasak worked a 2-on-1 for another takedown with a minute left and rode out the period with 2:39 in RT. Lovett chose neutral and tried to set up his offense, with Kasak eventually conceding a stall warning with 20 seconds remaining—but there was no further scoring. 10-1 Major Decision.

Bonus points from Kasak to start the day! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/fWB6TXG9vz — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 23, 2024

What a joy it has been to see Kasak develop before our eyes. The M2 technique is visible in much of what he does, but the intensity he brings makes it shine even more.

Consi-Semi - 184: #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs #4 Trey Munoz, Oregon State

Bernie worked snaps and wrist ties, as Munoz seemed to be looking for an angle to attack. With a minute left, Munoz timed a beautiful duck-under to a body-lock, finishing with Bernie on his back, securing the Fall (2:29)

These two have squared off 5 times, with Munoz taking the last 3 (2 by fall). Bernie’s bid to finish 4th 4 times (or 3rd in his last bout) came to an end, but he could still help his team and finish his career with a win in the 5th place bout.

3rd Place - 149: #7 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs #5 Ty Watters, West Virginia

Kasak attacked once again nearly off the whistle, collecting the takedown on the edge. Watters cranked a whizzer for an escape on the restart, then tried to keep space as Kasak sought collar ties and level changes to close the 1st period. Watters chose bottom and worked his way out with Kasak’s 0:39 in riding time. Tyler nearly lined up a double then resumed collar ties from space. Watters reached for a leg but Kasak hipped out. Kasak chose neutral to avoid Watters’ pinning capabilities. Waters upped his attacks, and Kasak was warned for stalling with 1:30 remaining. Kasak dropped into a single leg, and the ensuing scramble was close to a takedown, but Watters kept free. Watters got to a low single but Kasak also kicked free. Kasak dug an underhook and used the advantage position to kill time and secure 3rd place with the 3-2 Decision.

7️⃣ straight wins for Kasak to battle back for ! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/rrp7jZ2UyW — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 23, 2024

While Kasak has a redshirt to use, the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex is going to see some extremely high-level wrestle-offs in the years to come. I don’t think anyone can rule out ultimate warrior Tyler Kasak—taking the Longest Road in wrestling in losing his first bout and winning 7 in a row to take third with 19(!!!) team points—as a true freshman. Nice job, young man!

5th Place - 184: #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs #2 Isaiah Salazar, Minnesota

Bernie started intent on pulling the hulking Salazar’s head from space. Truax then swept to a single and collected a quick finish, putting on a leg ride with a cross-face, wrist work, and even looking for a bow and arrow, riding out the period with 1:46 in RT. Salazar deferred, and Truax chose bottom to start the 2nd, getting to his feet and escaping quickly. Bernie resumed his head pulls and peppered in fakes and level changes, before sweeping to a counter takedown on a half-shot by Salazar. Bernie sought the bow & arrow again, earning a stall warning on Salazar and riding out with 2:48 in RT. Salazar chose neutral, and Truax went right back to work on the head and setting up his single—catching an ankle and finding an easy takedown and riding out for the 12-0 Major Decision.

Truax with the 5th place finish! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/sUlS9YjktL — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 23, 2024

Bernie! It was great to have you on our team. We hope your experience as a Lion was everything that little kid in a PSU sweatshirt dreamed of, in spite of your falling short of your ultimate goal. Thank you for your contribution of 12.5 points to this historic team!

Team Race

Penn State clinched the championship following Carter Starocci’s Semifinal in Friday night’s Session IV. Can they catch the all-time record for point total? It is very much in reach, with the nits only needing to win 4 of their 6 finals to surpass 170 points.

Schedule

Upcoming Penn State Bouts

Session VI (National Finals)

Note: The finals will start at 285lbs with Kerkvliet vs Davison, so our two potential 4-timers will help close the show.

