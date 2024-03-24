2024 Wrestling Nationals: Session VI Recap

Session VI Recap

With the team championship already in hand, it was time for the Penn State squad to earn their individual hardware. Kasak and Truax earned their medals earlier in the day, but Session VI is for championships, starting with 285.

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs. #10 Lucas Davison, Michigan

Kerkvliet came out and asserted himself early on, controlling the action and forcing Davison to the edge of the match. Greg was able to grab an ankle and complete the takedown before Davison made it off the mat to take a 3-0 lead. Davison was immediately out on the escape, as Kerkvliet continued to own the center of the mat. The wrestlers exchanged ties before Kerkvliet once again reached down and grabbed an ankle to score his second takedown of the period. Davison was able to escape once again as the period ended with Kerkvliet leading 6-2.

Davison started the second period on bottom and was out for the escape. After the wrestlers worked to set up shots, it was Davison who went for a single this time. Kerkvliet defended it with a sprawl and then reshot as the wrestlers got to their feet. Greg was bellied out but was able to work up and complete the takedown to extend his lead to 10-3.

Kerkvliet chose neutral to start the third and the wrestlers continued to battle. Once again Davison attempted a shot, but Kerkvliet sprawled away and spun behind for the takedown. Davison battled to his feet for the escape and continued to force the action, drawing a stall call as Kerkvliet backed off the edge of the mat with 9 seconds remaining. Davison attempted a few more shot but was unable to get past the hands defense of Kerkvliet.

Greg Kerkvliet defeats Lucas Davison by 13-4 major decision

This was the most complete match we’ve gotten from Kerkvliet, coming in the biggest moment of the year. He was willing to concede the escapes to Davison and stayed on the attack, racking up takedown after takedown.

141: #2 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs #2 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

In typical Bartlett fashion, the first minute featured a lot of head taps, feints, and collar ties. Mendez began reaching in an effort to elicit some movement, but Beau remained in good position. Mendez came close reaching across for the far ankle, but Bartlett caught the arm and negated the attempt as the first period ended scoreless.

Mendez took bottom to start the second and immediately got to his feet. Bartlett followed in control and drove the Buckeye off the mat. On the restart, Mendez was immediately back to his feet and out for the escape. The wrestlers resumed collar ties in the center of the mat as Bartlett continued to try and find a feel for Mendez. Beau found an opportunity for a single but Mendez rolled through and caught an ankle of Barlett to defend the takedown as time expired in the second.

Bartlett chose bottom to start the third and Mendez worked a tight waist to try and keep Beau down. Bartlett continued to work for hand control and finally found the opening to get out for the escape to tie the bout 1-1. Back on their feet, Beau continued to work a collar tie and lined up another double. He was able to get behind Mendez but was never able to control him to the mat before Mendez rolled through. Mendez came out of the ensuing scramble on top, earning the decisive takedown.

Jesse Mendez defeats Beau Bartlett by 4-1 decision

This was probably the best match we’ve seen Beau wrestle, getting to his offense in the second and third periods with very good shots. Mendez was able to do just enough to avoid giving up the takedowns and found a way to pull it out.

157: #1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs #2 Jacori Teemer, Arizona State

Both wrestlers spent the start of the first period feeling each other out. Haines stayed low, stalking Teemer and keeping him out of the center of the mat. Teemer kept his distance, posting up on Haines’ forehead, and keeping Levi from getting off a shot.

Haines won choice to start the second and took bottom. Off the whistle he was immediately to his feet and out for the escape to take a 1-0 lead. Haines continued his pursuit of Teemer, stalking him and working him towards the edge of the mat. Teemer was eventually hit with a stall warning as Haines made a conservative reach for the far leg. Teemer eventually made an attempt at offense trying for a duck under, but Levi stayed square.

Teemer took neutral to start the third in order to avoid being underneath Levi. Haines finally connected on a shot and took the Sun Devil off the mat before returning him for the takedown. Haines got a leg in and put on a ride before Teemer was able to get out of bounds for a restart. Haines continued to ride tough, keeping Teemer on the mat and building riding time up to over a minute. Levi continued his relentless pressure on top, nearly getting the turn before ending the period with Teemer bellied out on the mat.

Levi Haines defeats Jacobi Teemer by 5-0 decision

That was an incredibly mature match for Levi. He was patient, avoiding any of the traps Teemer looked to set for him. He found his opportunities and made sure to capitalize on them. Just all around a dominating performance for the true sophomore.

165: #2 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs #4 David Carr, Iowa State

Carr came out prepared for Mesenbrink by firing off a double out the gate. He caught Mesenbrink dead to rights and finished the takedown. Carr then worked to ride Mesenbrink, building up over a minute in riding time as Mitchell worked to get out. Mesenbrink got to his feet several times but Carr was eventually able to return him to the mat. Mesenbrink finally got out for the escape with a little over a minute remaining in the first and went on the attack. Carr took a few shots, but they seemed more focus on not giving Mesenbrink an opportunity to counter them then they were to try and actually score.

With choice in the second, Carr chose bottom. Mesenbrink went to work out on the right side, cutting into the riding time of Carr. Carr eventually hipped out for the escape, followed shortly by Mesenbrink driving him off the mat to earn a stall call. Mesenbrink continued to push the pace, getting in deep on a shot that Carr was able to force into a stalemate. Mesenbrink pushed the action and drew a second stall call on Carr, but Carr found himself in good position to get the takedown on Mitchell to extend his lead to 7-2. Mitch fought to his feet again to get the escape just before time expired.

Mesenbrink took bottom to start the third period and fought to his feet. He drew a third stall call on Carr before getting the escape to cut the lead to 7-5. Mesenbrink continued to come after Carr, firing off another shot and finally converting for the takedown to take the lead 8-7. Carr got out for the escape to tie the match 8-8 but still had riding time advantage. Mesenbrink couldn’t find another shot before the period ended.

David Carr defeats Mitchell Mesenbrink by 9-8 decision

This was the Mitchell we’ve seen all season, looking to wrestle nonstop for 7 minutes. Carr had a good game plan for Mesenbrink, coming out and controlling the action as much as you can against a guy like Mesenbrink. In the third it really seemed like Mesenbrink had Carr on the ropes, but he couldn’t finish.

174: #9 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs #6 Rocco Welsh, Ohio State

Starocci controlled the early action, owning the center of the mat as Welsh looked to focus primarily on defense. Starocci took a series of shots, ultimately drawing a stall warning on Welsh. Starocci continued the pressure which was enough to draw a second stall call at the end of the period and take a 1-0 lead.

Starocci chose bottom to start the second and worked his way to his feet to get the escape. Welsh started to make some offensive efforts but Starocci defended them well. Carter looked for a high crotch a couple times but wasn’t able to reach the leg.

Welsh took bottom to start the third, trailing 0-2. Welsh started to drive Starocci from the center of the mat, but Starocci made enough effort to avoid a stall call for most of the action. With 20 seconds remaining he was finally hit for stalling but caught the ankle of Welsh to chew up more time. Welsh continued to come after him but Carter held him off for the win.

Carter Starocci defeats Rocco Welsh by 2-0 decision

Starocci gutted out that win. It wasn’t the flashiest but it was a solid game plan combined with outstanding talent and toughness. He avoided taking unnecessary risks and used his veteran savvy to pull out the victory.

197: #1 Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs #2 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina State

Brooks came out and worked his underhook to get to the side of Hidlay, but Hidlay was able to use the edge of the mat to thwart the attempt. Brooks continued to come forward, keeping Hidlay on the defensive until ultimately drawing a stall warning for his efforts. Towards the end of the period Brooks dropped in on a double and finished it for the takedown to end the period up 3-0.

Brooks chose bottom to start the second and was out for the escape in 4 seconds. Hidlay began attempting offense, but Brooks continued with pressure of his own dictating position and action. Brooks drew another stall call on Hidlay as he continued to look for a shot.

Hidlay took bottom to start the third and Brooks went to work on top. Hidlay tried to get out but Brooks maintained great position and smothered Hidlay to build his riding time to over a minute. Brooks continued to ride tough, breaking down Hidlay several times before conceding the escape with a few seconds remaining.

Aaron Brooks defeats Trent Hidlay by 6-1 decision

Team Race

While the title was secured in Session IV, the record was set in Session VI. Penn State ended with 172.5 points. They also set the record for the largest margin of victory at +100 to second place Cornell.

While the record setting makes it obvious just how dominant this team is, think about how close they were to being even more dominant. Davis was close, Kasak showed what he’s capable of, Beau and Mesenbrink fell just short in the finals from being champions. This was an absolutely great team that also showed there’s potential to be even greater. Will Penn State field a team in the future that’s able to meet that even higher standard?