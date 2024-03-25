Penn State Spring Position Preview: Safeties

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game.

Up next, we take a glance at the safeties, which have become one of the team’s biggest strengths in the last few seasons.

The Starters

Kevin Winston Jr. (JR)

Jaylen Reed (SR)

Kevin Winston Jr. emerged as Penn State’s next star safety in 2023, recording a team-high 60 tackles to go with 5 pass breakups, an interception, and two fumble recoveries. He ended the season as one of the highest-graded safeties in the country on PFF and earned honorable mention for the 2023 All-Big Ten football team.

Jaylen Reed also turned in an impressive 2023 season, with 46 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and one pass breakup. Together, Winston and Reed will be the veteran presence for a secondary that is replacing three senior starters at cornerback.

Key Reserves/In the Mix

Zakee Wheatley (RS-JR)

King Mack (SO)

DaKaari Nelson (RS-FR)

Zakee Wheatley was the only other safety on the 2024 roster to appear in every game in 2023, recording 24 tackles. With Keaton Ellis off to the NFL Draft, expect King Mack to earn a spot in the rotation. DaKaari Nelson redshirted in 2023, but with already one full year of strength and conditioning, he should be a key player in the rotation in 2024.

Overall, the safety room is one of the most talented positions on the team. Anthony Poindexter has done an outstanding job with the group since being hired in 2021, most notably putting Ji’Ayir Brown and Jaquan Brisker in the NFL. With Winston and Reed already having a year of starting experience, Penn State should have not only one of the best safety groups in the Big Ten, but in all of college football.