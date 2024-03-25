MMQB: Biggest Trap Game

For the past few seasons, Penn State has had “two game” seasons, where the only goal was to beat on of Ohio State or Michigan. With the latter off the schedule in 2024, the Nittany Lions have a “one game” season. Penn State played Ohio State in November, in what will be unquestionably their biggest game of the season.

The Lions, however have a plethora of sneaky opponents on their schedule. It all starts on August 31st, when Penn State travels to Morgantown to take on a West Virginia team that won a surprising nine games last season, and return a bulk of their offensive firepower. The last time the Nittany Lions played Illinois at home, we had a 9-overtime fiasco, where the Illini won as a 24-point underdog. USC made the right hires to address its abysmal defensive performances of the past few years, and no one expects a Lincoln Riley offense to suddenly drop off, even after losing a Heisman quarterback.

Then, Wisconsin and Washington, preceding and succeeding the fateful Ohio State game, respectively, both with their own issues coming into the season, and both with the ability to win as they’ve shown in the past, may be ready to pick off a distracted Lion team. Wisconsin might catch them looking ahead, and Washington may benefit from a Lion team still thinking about the previous week’s result, win or lose.

Lastly, who can forget the last time Penn State played in Minneapolis? This Golden Gopher team might not be as effective as that one, but history is too recent to forget.

The Nittany Lions have made a concerted effort to elevate themselves to that “second tier” status, where they beat everyone they should and lose to the folks above them. Can the Nittany Lions keep this going, and hopefully pick off Ohio State along the way? Will they lose to anyone else on the schedule? What say you?