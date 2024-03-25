REPORT: Penn State Football to Play Florida International in 2025

We’ve got a bit of future scheduling news, as Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is reporting that Penn State has scheduled a home game with Florida International for 2025.

The Nittany Lions already had their 2025 season opener against Nevada on the books for August 30th, as well as a September 13th home date against Villanova. With the Big Ten schedule remaining at nine games, this meant they only needed one more non-conference opponent to fill out the 2025 schedule, and it appears the FIU will be that team on September 6th. The Panthers fill up an open spot that previously belonged to Virginia Tech, but was canceled after PSU’s 2020 road game at Virginia Tech was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Panthers are led by third-year head coach Mike MacIntyre and are coming off a 4-8 season in 2023. PSU and FIU have faced each other just one other time back in 2007, when the Nittany Lions boat raced the Panthers 59-0 in the season opener at Beaver Stadium. While we don’t know precisely what either team will look like come September 2025, you can probably bet on a similarly lopsided result in favor of PSU, in what will likely be the second of three straight tune-up games before the start of the Big Ten slate.