Aaron Brooks prepares to pin Michael Toranzo
Aaron Brooks, one of 4 PSU Hodge Finalists
Scott Pilutik, Black Shoe Diaries

Filed under:

Fan Voting: Hodge Trophy

Four Nittany Lions are finalists for the “Heisman Trophy for amateur wrestling,” and fans can vote, starting today.

By Nathaniel.Rasmussen
/ new

It’s time to select the winner of the award for the best college wrestler of the 2023-2024 season. Penn State boasts not one, not two, not three, but FOUR of the five finalists.

Like the Heisman Trophy, all past Hodge winners get an official Hodge Vote for each year they won the award. The additional Hodge Trophy Votes from the Hodge Trophy Voting Committee made up of national wrestling media, a retired college coach from each region, a representative of each national wrestling organization, and the Official Fan Vote on WIN’s website, which accounts for (5) Official First-Place Ballots.

per Win Magazine

Award Criteria

  1. Record
  2. Dominance/Bonus-Point Percentage
  3. Quality of Competition
  4. Sportsmanship

Fans can Vote on Win Magazine’s website (once per email address). The award will be announced on Monday, April 1st.

Penn State Finalists

  • Aaron Brooks
  • Levi Haines
  • Greg Kerkvliet
  • Carter Starocci

Previous Nittany Lion Hodge Trophy Winners

  • Kerry McCoy (1997)
  • David Taylor (2012 & 2014)
  • Zain Retherford (2017 & 2018)
  • Bo Nickal (2019)

Penn State Head Coach, Cael Sanderson remains the only 3-time winner in the award’s 29-year history, competing for Iowa State.

