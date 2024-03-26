Run It Back: Puff Johnson Announces Return to Penn State Basketball for a Fifth Year

Ever since Penn State’s season came to an end in Minneapolis at the Big Ten Tournament a couple of weeks ago, we’ve seen four different players enter the transfer portal (in addition to three players who had used up all their eligibility). Earlier today however, Nittany Lion fans got some excellent news with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein confirming that guard/forward Puff Johnson will stick around Happy Valley for his fifth and final season of college basketball.

Puff Johnson tells me that he will return to Penn State next season and use his additional year of eligibility.



Averaged 7.3 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2024

After playing his first three seasons at North Carolina, including playing a key role off the bench on the UNC team that reached the 2022 national title game, Puff transferred to Penn State last Spring. His first season at PSU saw him average over seven points and three rebounds per game in 29 games played, and 12 starts. Puff’s best performance this past season saw him rack up a season-high 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 4-of-5 three-point shooting at Minnesota, in what was inexplicably a losing effort.

Hopefully, with a full year under his belt in Mike Rhoades’ system, and given how he really looked strong down the stretch this past season, scoring in double digits in three of PSU’s last four games, we’ll see Puff improve upon his numbers in the 2024-25 season.