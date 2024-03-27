Penn State Spring Position Previews: Corner

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game.

Up next, we take a glance at the corners, a unit that lost both starters from a season ago.

There were two positions that were in most need heading into the offseason. One of them was corners, as Penn State lost both Johnny Dixon and Kalen King to the NFL Draft. The Lions ensured they addressed their needs quickly, as they went to the portal to get some reinforcements to complement the players that were already there.

The Starters

A.J. Harris

A 5-star prospect out of high school, Harris saw some playing time at Georgia a season ago. With Georgia being Georgia, Harris likely saw an opportunity to start from the jump at Penn State, and made the transition at season’s end. Harris was a top 10 transfer portal prospect, and figures to continue the promising start he had with the Bulldogs.

Cam Miller

Say what you will about the Peach Bowl, but Cam figures to be in the driver’s seat for the second starting spot alongside Harris. He showed flashes of what he could become in the bowl game, and, with an offseason to prepare for the increased role, consistency will be the focus as spring practice moves along.

Jalen Kimber

Remember folks, Tom Allen has runs a 4-2-5 defense historically. That means an extra corner or safety, depending on the situation. This is where Kimber’s experience will pay dividends, and, if he’s able to elevate his play from what he did at Florida, he’s likely to have this role locked up come August.

In The Mix

Elliot Washington II

Zion Tracey

While everyone is theoretically in the mix, Washington and Tracey figure to get most of the snaps not taken by the previous three, especially on special teams. Speaking of special teams, expect the freshmen (Jon Mitchell, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter) and sophomores (Audavion Collins, Kolin Dinkins) to see plenty of time on special teams as they acclimate themselves to the college game and a bigger role, respectively.