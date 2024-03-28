Probing The Portal: Penn State Already Making Contact With Multiple Players

The college basketball season isn’t yet over — we still have Sweet Sixteen action tonight — but for Penn State, it is firmly #PortalSZN. Mike Rhoades’ first season in Happy Valley was largely viewed as a good one, going 16-17 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten. But now, it’s about building on that. We’ll see what transpires over the next few days and weeks, but the expected attrition has seemed to have happened. Out are Qudus Wahab (eligibility), Leo O’Boyle (eligibility), RayQuawndis Mitchell (eligibility), Jameel Brown (transfer), Demetrius Lilley (transfer), Fauvor Aire (transfer), and Bragi Gudmundsson (transfer), which leaves Penn State with:

Guards: Ace Baldwin (SR), D’Marco Dunn (SR), Jahvin Carter (FR), Dominick Stewart (FR)

Wings/Forwards: Nick Kern (SR), Zach Hicks (SR), Puff Johnson (SR), Hudson Ward (FR)

Bigs: Miles Goodman (FR)

That’s nine scholarship players so the Nittany Lions will have four scholarships to work with in the portal. What will the focus be for the Nittany Lions? To be more specific than just saying “good basketball players”, I look at it this way:

Starting two-guard : Has to be a good shooter. Ideally, someone who can create for themselves but is also comfortable playing off-ball to compliment Ace.

: Has to be a good shooter. Ideally, someone who can create for themselves but is also comfortable playing off-ball to compliment Ace. Starting center : Honestly, wouldn’t mind finding Qudus Wahab 2.0 somewhere. Maybe a bit more mobile?

: Honestly, wouldn’t mind finding Qudus Wahab 2.0 somewhere. Maybe a bit more mobile? Backup 4 that can play some small-ball 5: Basically, what Penn State was hoping for from Leo O’Boyle this season.

I think that’s where like 95% of the resources will ideally be poured into, with the last scholarship spot being TBD depending upon what else is out there and makes sense.

Let’s get to the names, though. These are all players that have entered the portal and reportedly made contact with Penn State. If you want additional names that make some sense for the Nittany Lions, you can check out my ever-updating spreadsheet.

CLARK SLAJCHERT

School/Hometown: Penn (Los Angeles, CA)

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

A second-team All-Ivy League guard, Clark Slajchert is one of the purest shooters that Penn State is going after. He checks the boxes as an ideal offensive fit next to Ace Baldwin, given his shooting stroke, off-ball acumen, and ability to run some point. The problem would be his small stature and overall defensive ability leaves quite a bit to be desired.

JACOB MEYER

School/Hometown: Coastal Carolina (Covington, KY)

Eligibility Remaining: 3 years

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Another combo guard, Meyer is similar to Slajchert in that he can score the ball in all types of different ways, whether it’s on-ball or off-ball. An additional plus of Meyer is that he would have three years of eligibility, as he just up his true freshman season.

JORDAN IVY-CURRY

School/Hometown: UT-San Antonio (La Marque, TX)

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

While Ivy-Curry is an intriguing scorer, I think the fact he was used as a super sixth man this past season at UTSA outlines some of his limitations as a player. He’s best in a role where he’s solely being asked to make plays with the ball in his hands, which doesn’t exactly fit what Penn State should be looking for.

GIBSON JIMERSON

School/Hometown: Saint Louis (Richmond, VA)

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

One of my college basketball man crushes, Jimerson is one of the elite shooters in the nation — making 39.5% of his 789 three-point attempts since a pre-COVID world. With Travis Ford out at Saint Louis, he’s gone portaling and should be making the move to a power conference school. Beyond the elite shooting, Jimerson has become more adept at putting the ball on the floor as the years have gone on.

CADE TYSON

School/Hometown: Belmont (Monroe, NC)

Eligibility Remaining: 2 years

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds

Put this one in the “super wishful thinking” category, but Penn State at least appears to be trying its luck with Cade Tyson. At 6-foot-7 with a super elite shooting stroke and two years of eligibility remaining, Tyson will have shortage of suitors and will likely end up at one of the better programs below the Mason-Dixon line.

SAM ALEXIS

School/Hometown: Chattanooga (Apopka, FL)

Eligibility Remaining: 2 years

Height/Weight: 6-foot-9, 230 pounds

I really like Alexis’ game, and it’s easy to see why he’ll (likely) be making the move to a power conference team. Other than the free throw shooting, he doesn’t really have all that many glaring weaknesses. Really good rebounder, functional athlete with good size, has some offensive skill beyond just doing dirty work. With two years left of eligibility, he’d be a sneaky nice get for Penn State. Should also be noted, his head coach at Chattanooga was Dan Earl so I’d expect the Nittany Lions staff to have the full intel on Alexis.

JOSH COHEN

School/Hometown: UMass (Lincroft, NJ)

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year

Height/Weight: 6-foot-10, 220 pounds

Old friend! If you remember last year’s portal, Josh Cohen was involved both under Micah Shrewsberry and then under Mike Rhoades. He opted for what was probably a larger guaranteed role at UMass and really impressed, dropping nearly 16/7 on good efficiency. Like we discussed last year, Cohen will not be confused for being fleet of foot, but the fact he made the jump from the NEC to the A-10 with little drop off in efficiency is a good sign for what he could be in a power conference. He has visits to Arkansas, Notre Dame, Xavier, and Penn State already happening.

LEE DORT

School/Hometown: Vanderbilt (McKinney, TX)

Eligibility Remaining: 3 years

Height/Weight: 6-foot-10, 245 pounds

This one would be an upside play as Dort is a former Top 100 prospect who played little as a freshman and then was suspended this past season after being arrested for aggravated assault. While the charges were/are on track to be dismissed, it obviously is not a ideal situation.

TARRIS REED

School/Hometown: Michigan (St. Louis, MO)

Eligibility Remaining: 2 years

Height/Weight: 6-foot-11, 265 pounds

Despite the team struggles for the Wolverines, Reed had a nice sophomore season after being thrown into a starting role with Hunter Dickinson’s departure to Kansas. While Reed is pretty limited offensively to just post ups, he’s a very solid defender, especially around the basket. Like Alexis, he’d be a welcomed addition as the starting 5.

AMARI WILLIAMS

School/Hometown: Drexel (Nottingham, England)

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year

Height/Weight: 6-foot-10, 265 pounds

Williams is one of the best defensive centers in the college game — thanks in part to a 7-foot-5 wingspan — so it’s no surprise that the likes of UConn and Creighton are involved with him. While I think he’d be a devastating pick-and-roll partner with Ace, I get the feeling Williams will look for a higher caliber program.