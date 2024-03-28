SWH is Packing for Indiana

Now that we are halfway through, it’s time for another spring practice report.

ICYMI-looking forward to future years, the non-conference slate is filled with a Florida school.

Daniel Cormier certainly was polarizing during the NCAA wrestling championships (I muted the TV and listened to Jeff Byers, so I have no opinion about what he said), but he had strong words about Cael Sanderson on Pat McAfee’s podcast.

Speaking of wrestling, what does next year’s lineup look like?

Lacrosse time: The 19th ranked women’s lacrosse team faces Ohio State tonight, while the men’s team is ranked in the top-five in multiple rankings after several big victories.

Another ICYMI: Penn State got good news about one of their players coming back next year...is Ace next?

The softball team blasted Bucknell on Tuesday for their ninth straight victory.

Finally, the Lady Lions face Mississippi State tonight in the WBIT quarters for a trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse.