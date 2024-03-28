Player I’m Most Excited For This Spring: Kevin Winston Jr

Now that Penn State’s spring practice has begun, the BSD staff sat down and discussed some players we are most excited to hear about and eventually see in action this spring. Next up: starting safety Kevin Winston Jr

The last few years, Penn State’s arguably become DBU - and inarguably has had one of the most effective defensive backfields in the Big Ten. After back to back years with breakout stars being drafted to the league in Chicago Bear Jaquan Brisker and San Francisco 49er (and key player in the Super Bowl) Ji’Ayir Brown, 2024 is the first year in a bit where the Nittany Lions already know who their starting safeties will be - and Kevin Winston, Jr, has proven he’s up to the task.

KJ stepped up in 2023 to fill the shoes of the players who came before him; he ended up leading the team in tackles last season with 61 (34 solo), having started all 13 games. And a defensive backfield that was somewhat maligned after a lackluster showing in last season’s Peach Bowl against Ole Miss (where Winston was possibly the only positive) can use some fireworks.

I’ve long been a proponent of the theory that some of the best Penn Staters come home from Maryland to our South (ahem, future Hodge trophy winner Aaron Brooks says hello) and Winston is just the latest in a long line of highly rated Maryland athletes who took their talents to the Nittany Lions. He’s strong, smart, and fast, and this isn’t even the first year we’ve highlighted him in this series on BSD.

Inevitably, spring football tells us little about those who are presumed entrenched starters - even ones who’ve been breakouts in the season before. But Winston won’t need to do much this spring to show why we’re excited to see him anchor a backfield that may have a different look under new defensive coordinator Tom Allen - his sophomore season and the recognition it got him already speaks for itself:

Highest graded Safeties from the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/u5QDAqPQlu — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2024

Penn. State sophomore SAF Kevin Winston Jr. didn't miss a single tackle this year on 506 snaps played. One of the top names in the draft for 2025.. — Adam Carter (@SmartfootbalI) January 12, 2024

80. S Kevin Winston Jr, Penn State

61. WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado



Top 101 College Football Players from the 2023 Season⬇️https://t.co/dnifHDAnd9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 6, 2024

Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr.'s sophomore season @PFF metrics.



One of the most underrated players in college football. Learn the name. pic.twitter.com/HCA6WfLAfy — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) January 17, 2024

With another strong spring and ensuing season, KJ’s draft stock will go even higher and he’ll be towards his name being called before Saturday in 2026 (or 2025). The march to the league continues this spring for Winston!