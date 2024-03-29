Penn State Spring Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game.

Up next, we take a glance at arguably the most important position on the field, quarterback.

QUARTERBACK

The Starter

Drew Allar (Jr.)

Unlike last season (theoretically), the junior enters this spring as the undisputed No. 1 on the depth chart at quarterback. A full offseason with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien should help Drew learn to make quicker decisions with the ball under pressure (especially potentially facing the rush from speed demons like Abdul Carter, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zuriah Fisher and others.) and assist his confidence as well. While Drew was successful as a game manager in 10 games this season, against tougher competition, when he needed to make big-time throws, it didn’t happen. Can Drew step out of the game manager role when he needs to? This spring may go a long way to answering that question.

Key Reserves

Beau Pribula (R-So.)

Jaxon Smolik (R-Fr.)

Beau was a nice change of pace in 2023, and he will most certainly see more playing time this coming season. Hopefully this spring, he will see more time as an actual quarterback, rather than a pseudo-running back behind center. Pribula rushed for 329 yards (third on the team) and six touchdowns (tied for second), but threw for just 149 yards and four touchdowns. For a guy that was supposedly neck-and-neck with Allar last spring, he did not get a chance to really show his quarterbacking ability in 2023. Meanwhile, Smolik should see time early in the season and in any blowouts.

In the Mix

Ethan Grunkmeyer (Fr.)

Jack Lambert (R-Fr.) (no, not THAT Jack Lambert)

It would be shocking if Grunk didn’t see action in four games throughout the season, but it would be equally surprising if he did not preserve his redshirt. There is considerable hype around his arm strength and overall talent coming into this year, but he has three other quarterbacks in front of him, and he may just need to wait his turn in 2024.

What are you looking for from Drew, Beau, and the rest this spring?