Penn State Basketball to Play Virginia Tech in 2024-25 Season

Penn State’s most recent basketball season may have just come to a close, but we already have one game scheduled for next season. According to the college hoops scheduling blog D1 Docket, the Nittany Lions will face Virginia Tech on Thursday, November 14th in a neutral-site game in Baltimore, Maryland.

Virginia Tech and Penn State will play in a neutral-site non-conference game on November 14th at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, per public records obtained by @TheD1Docket. — The D1 Docket (See pinned tweet Docket link) (@TheD1Docket) March 28, 2024

This would mark the second time in three seasons that PSU and Tech would face each other, with the Hokies winning a close one in the 2022 Charleston Classic pre-season tournament, and the eleventh overall meeting in the series, which the Hokies currently lead 6-4. Virginia Tech just completed a 19-15 season that saw them make the NIT, where they reached the second round of the tournament before bowing out to Ohio State.

Given the nature of today’s college sports with NIL and the transfer portal, it’s hard to say what the rosters for both teams will look like come November, especially with the Hokies currently dealing with a mass exodus into the portal. Regardless, it will be a nice neutral-site spot for both the players (especially Baltimore native Ace Baldwin, Jr.) and the fan bases, as the Washington-Baltimore area is chock full of both PSU and VT alums.