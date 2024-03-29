Winter/Spring Sports Update: Lacrosse Takes Down Buckeyes

Men’s Lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team came back from a 6-1 deficit to defeat Ohio State 12-9 on Sunday afternoon. Mac Costin and Matt Traynor each recorded a hat trick in the Big Ten opener. Jack Fracyon made 8 saves in his seventh straight win.

With the win, the Nittany Lions are now 7-1 and 1-0 in the Big Ten. Penn State has ascended to No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse Poll, its first ranking inside the Top 5 since the preseason poll. The team is also No. 2 in the RPI, which will become critical as postseason play draws closer.

Upcoming Game: Sunday vs. Maryland (7pm on Big Ten Network)

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Lions have advanced to the semifinals of the WBIT with a 92-87 win over Mississippi State on Thursday night. Ashley Owusu (24 points) and Makenna Marisa (22 points) were sensational in the win, combining for half of the team’s scoring output.

Penn State will take on Villanova in the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 2:30pm, and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Men’s Volleyball

The No. 10 men’s volleyball team was idle last weekend but is set to resume EIVA conference play tonight against Harvard. Penn State comes in with a 15-6 record but currently leads the EIVA with a 4-0 record.

Upcoming Games: Friday (7pm on Big Ten Plus) and Saturday (4pm on Big Ten Plus) vs. Harvard