Penn State 2, Ohio State 1: How Sweep It Is

The men’s hockey team completed its first ever regular season sweep over Ohio State with a 2-1 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday night.

First Period

Ohio State scored first, with Sam Deckhut opening the scoring at 7:06 of the first period.

Second Period

Dane Dowiak was the man of the hour for Penn State, scoring two power play goals in the second period. Both goals were scored off rebound chances created by Simon Mack.

Third Period

Liam Souliere was impressive in the third, stopping all 10 Buckeye shots in the period to preserve a 2-1 win for Penn State.

What’s Next

Penn State will be the 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and faces Minnesota in the best-of-3 first round next weekend. Game 1 will be Friday at 7pm and Game 2 is Saturday at 4:30pm. Game 3, if necessary, will be Sunday at 7pm. TV information is TBA.