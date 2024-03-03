Big Ten Wrestling Tourney Socializing

I’ve been in the DMV area long enough to finally succumb to using “DMV” to refer to the DC, Maryland & Virginia geography, something I vehemently resisted for many, many years. But I’m also not deeply experienced with College Park, MD, the scene of the Wrestling’s 2024 Big Ten Tourney. So I’m creating this URL in the hopes that fans of all Big Ten teams can get a jump start on making social plans for next weekend in its comments.

First, the schedule:

Following are a few Precedent Notes, from the 2023 B1G Tourney in Ann Arbor, MI, which started a few different sessions a half hour later than this year’s schedule.

Session I:

2023 Session I began also at 10a.

2023 Kerk finished Qtrs at 2:08p (Start time advertised at 10a). This is a good marker to estimate Intermission to begin at least by 2:30p on Sat.

Session II:

2023 Session II was scheduled to begin at 5:30p and 7:30p.

2023 Steen (125) started Consi R12 at 5:31p (Start time advertised at 5:30p).

2023 SVN (149) started Consi Qtrs at 7:20p.

2023 RBY (133) started Semis at 7:45 (Semis start time advertised at 7:30p)

The 5p to 7p time slot is pretty fluid, if you will, for Intermission fluid-pursuers itching for a few extra pints.

Session III Precedent Notes:

2023 Session III started at 1p, and Session IV started at 4:30p, a 3.5 hr gap.

2023 Steen started 9-12 bracket at 1p

2023 Bartlett (141) started Consi Semis at 2:04p

2023 Facundo started 7th place bout at 3:13p.

Sunday’s intermission is a bit tighter, given the 12p start time and 4:30p Finals start time, although it’s an hour longer gap than last year. I’m thinking for our crew that we’ll try to gather out somewhere earlier, circa 10a, then plan to not try too much between sessions.

Now, back to my limited College Park experience:

2014, Iowa at Maryland football game. Had a lovely time tailgating with Cari and BHGP’s PackerHawk & Karatikki. Enjoyed some crab pretzels in the stadium then went on walkabout and met up with RossWB. All was good til we got back to our tailgate to discover some b$#&(^s stole Cari’s tailgate table. This doesn’t help our social planning for next weekend; I just wanted to tell that story.

2022 PSU at Maryland Wrestling Dual. We hit up Looney’s Pub, and met up with the PSWC bus trip for a reunion with many ole friends. This place has good size and some pretty yummy food if I recall correctly. This might be BSDWrestle’s safest bet to gather between sessions on Saturday, given its capacity. I have zero idea how crowded any place will be, so more experienced goers, pretty please give us the 411 in the comments.

2024 PSU at Maryland Wrestling Dual. We visited The Board & Brew for a 10a breakfast, and the food was quite good. A funky little spot with a ridiculous selection of board games, if that might be a fit for your crew. It’s also pretty tiny inside, but not a far walk from Looney’s.

That’s all I’ve got to get us started with.

Who can help? Thanks in advance!