Penn State Lands Transfer Commitment From Former Xavier Big Man Kachi Nzeh

Penn State picked up its first transfer portal commitment on Saturday afternoon as former Xavier big man, Kachi Nzeh, made the call for the Nittany Lions.

Nzeh is originally from Upper Darby, PA, having played his high school basketball at the George School, where he was coached by Penn State basketball alum Ben Luber. Nzeh was ranked the No. 2 prospect (according to 247Sports) in the state in 2023, choosing Xavier over Iowa, Saint Louis, and VCU. After one season with the Musketeers though, Nzeh made the decision to enter the transfer portal and quickly set up a visit to Happy Valley where he made things (verbally) official.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Nzeh had a solid first year with Xavier, seeing action in 19 games and averaging 2.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 0.4 BPG in 9.8 minutes per night. He got more playing time as the year went along though, with Nzeh seeing his minutes increase to 17 MPG over the last eight games of the season.

Nzeh keeps his game pretty simple. He’s a defensive-minded, energy big that knows he’s a roll man offensively. He’s not an explosive jump out-of-the-gym leaper, but he’s a good athlete that’s coordinated and moves his feet well, even when switched onto guards on the perimeter. He’s strong at protecting the basket, thanks to his near 7-foot-6 wingspan. For what Mike Rhoades wants to do defensively, Nzeh’s a very good fit.

We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks in the portal, but more likely than not, Nzeh is coming in to be the backup 5 for 2024 and then a projected starter for 2026 and 2027. Nice start for Rhoades & Co. as they clearly wanted to get bigger for next season.