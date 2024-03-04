Wrestling Media Availability: Cael Sanderson, Greg Kerkvliet, & Bernie Truax

Monday, March 4, 2024

This afternoon, Cael Sanderson, Greg Kerkvliet, and Bernie Truax met with the media ahead of the weekend’s Big Ten Tournament in College Park, MD.



Cael spoke on Carter Starocci’s injury and recovery, preparing the team for the postseason, and how the team’s 2 true-freshman starters have adjusted to the pressures of competing for the premiere D1 wrestling program. Kerkvliet spoke to how tournament competition differs from the dual season, and Bernie reflected on the impact of his year at Penn State.

Author’s Note: Lorenzo was somewhat quiet today with it being spring break. Most of the team was there anyway. We expect to have one more of these availabilities—perhaps the Friday before the team leaves for Kansas City.