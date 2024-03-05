End of February/Early March Mock Draft Round-Up: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, taking place from April 25th to April 27th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.

Draft sites used: ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports, PFN, Yahoo, PFF

Picks in bold indicate a new mock draft

Olu Fashanu

ESPN: 14th to Saints in Mel Kiper’s February 28th mock draft, 10th to the Jets in Field Yates’ draft, 9th to Bears in Matt Miller’s draft from two weeks ago

NFL Network: 13th to Raiders in Bucky Brooks’ February 27th mock draft, 7th to Titans in one mock, 9th to Patriots (via trade with Bears)

CBS Sports: Still 5th to Chargers in Ryan Wilson’s February 28th mock, 10th to Jets in Chris Trapasso’s and Josh Edwards’, 4th to Cardinals in Tom Fornelli’s mock.

PFN: Still 10th to Jets

Yahoo: 7th to Titans in Doug Farrar’s March 3rd mock, 5th to Chargers

PFF: 4th to Commanders

Chop Robinson:

ESPN: 31st to 49ers in Kiper’s draft from February 28th, Not projected in first round in Yates’ draft, but projected 40th to Commanders in Miller’s draft.

Given this performance, expect Chop to rise a bit on people’s mock drafts. ESPN certainly thinks that will happen.

NFL Network: 19th to Rams in Brooks’ draft, 26th to Bucs in one mock, 28th to Bucs (who traded with the Bills in this version) in another.

CBS Sports: 23rd to Texans twice, 22nd to Eagles, and 26th to Bucs in CBS’s February 28th and 29th mocks, 30th to Ravens

Yahoo: 39th to Giants in Doug Farrar’s March 3rd mock (Please please please)

PFN: 31st to 49ers in Joe Broback’s February 29th mock (replacing Adisa Isaac), 26th to Bucs

PFF: 19th to Falcons

Adisa Isaac

ESPN: 63rd in Miller’s draft.

NFL Network: 43rd to Falcons.

CBS Sports: 55th to Dolphins in Josh Edwards’ February 29th mock

Yahoo: 54th to Eagles in Doug Farrar’s March 3rd mock

PFN: 31st to 49ers

Theo Johnson:

NFL Network: 75th to Bears.

PFN: 117th to Colts

Kalen King:

PFN: 81st to Broncos

Johnny Dixon:

PFN: 175th to 49ers

Daequan Hardy:

PFN: 179th to Panthers

Caedan Wallace:

PFN: 191st to Saints

Curtis Jacobs:

PFN: 252nd to Jets

Overall questions and thoughts so far:

Why is Olu dropping out of the Top 10 in some drafts?

Note: Olu did suffer a right thigh injury at the Combine, cutting his workout short. Hopefully he’ll be good to go for Penn State’s Pro Day, but why did they schedule the pro day for the Ides of March?!?

After his Combine performance, is Chop firmly in the first round? (Where he should have been all along, imo)

Will Isaac slip out of the second round completely due to his slightly slower-than-expected 40 time?