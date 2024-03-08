Big Ten Wrestling Tourney Seeds Finalized, Brackets Released & BSD Roundtable

The Big Ten Tourney pre-seeds have been converted to official seeds, and full .PDF brackets have been released, with no changes from earlier this week.

So who’s up for some wrestling Qs and perhaps a few As from your friendly neighborhood bloggy friends?

First, the schedule:

Q1: What’s your best guess as to what Carter Starocci will attempt this weekend?

Nat

CStar Roullette! I’d hate to be the other guy (especially Indiana’s Washington). That said, I doubt the staff will want Carter to risk further injury before the Tournament That Matters. I say Carter gets a win, and then sits out, taking 6th and his first official loss since Kemerer at B1Gs his freshman year.

Brian

I’m not a doctor and I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, so I’m far from qualified to have an opinion on this. My gut says we see him wrestle one match on Saturday to get a feel for the knee but then he injury defaults on Saturday night. We still don’t really know the status of the injury, but even if he’s deemed as not being at risk of further injury there’s likely going to be a lot of swelling and soreness on Sunday morning that would be best to let him recover from before testing it out again.

Jp

I’ve allowed myself to ... talk myself into a situation where Starocci wins one big battle against Cael & Monthley, such that he gets to compete in one full match: the Quarterfinal against Sparks or Washington. And if he’s healthy enough to win that permission battle, he’ll be healthy enough to win that bout. In the Semis, I’ll guess he takes a 0:01 injury default, will Medical Forfeit the Consi Qtrs & 6th place bout, and will finish in 6th place with 2 new losses. This will meet the Automatic Qualification placement for Nationals at 174 (8 spots), will meet the 2-bout conference tourney “participation” requirement and will likely drop him to the 3-seed at Nationals and out of the Hodge Trophy race.

Q2: How many Big Ten Champs will Penn State place at the 2024 Big Ten Tourney, and who will they be?

Nat

5: Haines, Mesenbrink, Truax, Brooks & Kerk.

Brian

5: Nagao, Bartlett, Haines, Brooks & Kerk.

Jp

5: Haines, Mesenbrink, Truax, Brooks & Kerk.

Q3: While we’re at it, what are your predicted placements for the remaining non-champ placements?

Nat

Davis: 4th

Nagao: 3rd

Bartlett: 3rd

Kasak: 4th

Starocci: 6th

Brian

Davis: 3rd

Kasak: 3rd

Mesenbrink: 2nd

Starocci: 6th

Truax: 3rd

Jp

Davis: 4th

Nagao: 3rd

Bartlett: 3rd

Kasak: 4th

Starocci: 6th

Q4: In the Team Race, beyond Penn State, what’s your guess for how places 2 through 5 shake out?

Nat

Probably the toughest pick is 2nd here. My bracket tells me Nebraska, but Iowa could get it done as well. I’ll pick OSU 4th—I think their young studs will continue their improvement, and Michigan will take 5th.

Brian

It’s a pretty even field based on seeds, but I think Iowa has the most opportunity to outperform. If they do, it’s going to come mostly at the expense of Michigan so I’m expecting Iowa in 2nd, Nebraska in 3rd, Michigan 4th and Ohio State in 5th.

Jp

This is gonna be such a crazy tight race. I think it’s actually going to be Iowa. Their middleweights are so solid that for most of them, their seeds are their floors. Woods (3), Franek (4), Caliendo (3) and I think even Kennedy (3) can all improve on their seeds. I think Kennedy’s gonna upset Griffith, and with the Starocci situation on the other side, might actually be the champ. Ayala (2), Rathjen (3) & Glazier (3) are slightly vulnerable to underperform their seeds, but I just feel like the Wolverines are more likely to underperform across their lineup than the Hawkeyes. Nebraska’s my real unknown because of the high ceilings from Caleb Smith (5), Hardy (4) and Robb (5). They’d have to solve two undefeated Penn State wrestlers in Bartlett & Haines, but there’s a wild, but possible world where all three of those guys end up as Champs. And if they do, they’ll win this second-place race.

The young Buckeyes aren’t quite ready this year to outplace the veteran lineups from the other three, but they’ll be nasty opponents in the consis, and these next few years in Columbus excitement will continue to grow.

Q5 & Bonus Takery: What are some matchups you’re most looking forward to and is there anything else you’d like to share?

Nat

Mitchell Mesenbrink has been the star of the season for many, myself included. Seeing him against an almost equally aggressive Hamiti is going to create a number of highlight reels, I’m sure. My can’t-miss top pick. Also excited to see how the volatile 125lb class continues to shake out. Would also like to see a Brooks vs Smith rematch—not because I think it will be all that competitive, but because I love seeing Aaron’s competitive nature emerge from the smooth and evolved shell—and it seemed to me AB felt dissatisfied last time out vs. Smith.

Brian

This is the most excited I’ve been for a Big Ten tournament in a long time and it’s not because of how far ahead of the field Penn State is. I think we’re going to see guys really battling it out in a competitive team race and that’s going to add to the excitement. The semis (based on preseeds) are going to be where it all comes to a head and will produce some great matchups in Gomez (Mich) vs. Rathjen (Iowa) at 149 and Griffith (Mich) vs. Kennedy (Iowa) at 174 which very well could decide who finishes 2nd.

I’m also excited just to see our guys wrestle. It really doesn’t feel like we’ve gotten to see that much this year. Carter (who I don’t expect we’ll see much of) has only wrestled in 11 matches this year. Brooks has 14. Kerk has 12. For how good this team is, we haven’t gotten to see a whole lot of it due to guys trying to qualify for the Olympics, illnesses going around, and the lack of tournaments on the schedule. Getting to see 3+ matches in 2 days for the talent on this team is just something to appreciate.

Jp

With the new (old) 8-team conference dual schedule, Penn State did not get to face the following teams: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois or Northwestern. Those last three finished in 12th, 13th & 14th place in conference dual standings and are projected to finish in 12th, 13th & 14th place in the B1G Tourney by seed. But all five teams have some very interesting wrestlers I haven’t gotten my eyes on yet.

Northwestern junior 157lb Trevor Chumbley seems interesting from the BTN special I saw on him and Purdue’s true freshman 157lb Joey Blaze has some great wins this year. As luck would have it, they meet up in in the first round for the right to face Levi Haines. Chumbley won their first matchup at the CKLV tourney, and Blaze won the rematch in the dual in sudden victory, so I’ll look forward to seeing this rubber match.

Wiscy’s 125lb Eric Barnett is a 5th-year senior who’s finished 8th, 7th & R12 at Nationals the past three years. I’ll look forward to seeing his veteran self against Penn State’s Baby-Faced Assassin and true freshman Braeden Davis, if they both win their first matches.

Lastly, I can’t believe I haven’t yet seen Edmund Ruth wrestle! I’m so glad I get to rectify that this weekend. His only two losses on the year were to Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy and to Missouri’s 2x Champ Keegan O’Toole, who bumped up from 165 to face him in the dual. I’ll definitely watch him in Round 1 against Sparty’s DJ Shannon, but am really looking forward to a seed-projected Quarterfinal bout against brutus’s young phenom Rocco Welsh.

Including and beyond all that, I’m just looking for a good time!

I’m bringing a couple buddies who are newbie fans, so that will be a lot of fun. And I’ve been so excited this week to have a couple really old friends reach out to me from reading BSD. Sometimes I forget how big and popular this little ole blog is and how many people read it so regularly; it’s cool when I get reminded of that.

I can’t wait to see all of you!