Winter Sports Update: Lady Lions Advance

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team eased past Wisconsin last night 80-56 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Four Lions scored in double figures (Ashley Owusu, Kylie Lavelle, Makenna Marisa, and Leilani Kapinus) to lead a balanced performance by the offense.

The Lady Lions are set for a rematch with No. 2 seed Iowa tonight at 6:30pm. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. This is undoubtedly Penn State’s biggest game of the season. ESPN’s Friday update placed the team as the last team in the field of 68, meaning Penn State is likely in “win and you’re in” territory.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team won the CHA Tournament for the second straight season, defeating Mercyhurst 1-0 in the final. Mya Vaslet’s first period goal proved to be the tournament-winning goal, as Katie DeSa earned her second shutout of the tournament on 24 saves.

With the win, the Nittany Lions advanced to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. Penn State will find out who they will play and when during Sunday’s selection show (noon on ESPNews).

Men’s Lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team rallied from a 9-2 halftime deficit to beat No. 9 Yale 12-11 in overtime. TJ Malone scored five goals in the contest to lead the way for Penn State’s offense, and Jake Morin scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Goalie Jack Fracyon made 17 saves to keep the Lions afloat defensively.

TJ Malone was named Player of the Week by USA Lacrosse Magazine following his nine-point effort.