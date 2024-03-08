Penn State vs. Minnesota: Big Ten Hockey Tournament Preview

The men’s hockey team enters postseason play off a road sweep of Ohio State, and they will look to keep the momentum going against Minnesota in this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament first round. The first round series will be a best-of-3, with the winner advancing to the semifinal next weekend.

Penn State comes into the weekend ranking No. 22 in the Pairwise, meaning the team must win the conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Series Preview

Minnesota took three of the four regular season meetings with Penn State, including back-to-back shutouts at Mariucci last month. Needless to say, the Lions’ offense will need to play much better this weekend for the team to advance.

Since the teams’ last meeting, Minnesota split with Notre Dame and Michigan, including a heartbreaking 6-5 overtime loss to the Wolverines last Saturday. The Gophers allowed the second-fewest goals in the Big Ten this season (87), so I would expect Minnesota to return to form defensively this weekend.

Series Prediction

Penn State will not likely get shut out two straight games again like it did a few weeks ago, but it is very hard to see a path to victory here. Maybe the Lions can steal a game, but I think the season ends here.

Minnesota 6-2, 4-3