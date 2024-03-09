2024 Wrestling Big Ten Tourney: Session I Preview & Open Thread

Schedule

Upcoming Penn State Bouts

Helpful Resources

BSDWrestle’s play-by-play maestro Bubba has indicated he’s traveling this weekend, so there may be a period on Saturday he might not be able to provide timely updates. But it sounds like he’s available for updates the rest of the tourney. There’s a ton of great stuff on his site; some features:

It auto-refreshes every 30 seconds so you don’t have to

It’s got a bunch of tabs at the bottom: be sure to navigate to them!

Session Tabs (e.g. “Sat Morn”) include bout info like Round, Penn State wrestlers & their opponents with seeds—and mat assignments! Super helpful for viewers using BTN+ trying to find where to watch our guys. Pay attention to the legend at the top as well: BOLDED text on a wrestler’s name means a win in that bout/round clinches an NCAA Automatic Qualifier spot. RED text on a wrestler’s name means the loser of that bout is eliminated from an AQ spot (but could still be awarded an At-Large bid).

Streaming Tab: has hyperlinks for days. For video to BTN regular TV via the foxsports app, to BTN+ ($: requires subscription) individual mat links and for audio links to Penn State’s fan-favorite Ironvoice, Jeff Byers.

Data Tab: for new wrestling fans & diehards. One table shows the AQ spots for each weight, another shows the Bonus Points sent to the team score depending on how a wrestler wins their bout, and another shows the standard NCAA scoring for Placement Points. Here are a few tables, but there are more in there: take a look!

Team (PSWC) Tab: an auto-refreshing copy of the Penn State Wrestling Club’s running team score table (see next section)

Shows all 14 Big Ten teams

Keeps a running update of their team scores after each bout

Keeps a running Max Possible points column that dwindles with the completion of each bout—very useful for watching the clock until Penn State clinches

Keeps a running count of the number of wrestlers in each Championship round and for all rounds in the Consolations bracket

Below the table, the page has links to every weight’s Championship & Consolation brackets, which get updated throughout the day (although often not as quickly or cleanly as the Team Score table above them)

In short, it’s super, super useful. View inside the BubbaPage or open in another browser window. However you roll, share your setup with us in the comments?

Home for all of BSDWrestle’s 2024 B1G Tourney

Housekeeping

I’ve heard the feedback requesting quick and brief recaps and will be trying to implement that with BSDWrestle Posts this weekend. Here’s the rough posting schedule we’ve mapped out with Nat and Brian posting from home and me posting from the arena:

Session I Preview & Open Thread. This post, published Sat, 6a.

Session I Recap, Session II Preview. Scheduled for Sat, 3:30p. Use for Session II open threading even tho it’s not spelled out in the title.

Session II Recap, Session III Preview. Scheduled for Sat, 10p.

Session III Recap, Session IV Preview. Scheduled for Sun, 4p.

It should be a very interesting tournament, and I’m psyched to feel the energy in the Xfinity Arena now that Maryland has let us out of the basement. See you all in the arena or online, and please remember to be respectful as we have fun.